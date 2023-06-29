Nicki Minaj Announces New 'Pink Friday 2' Album Release Date And A Tour

29 June 2023, 17:10

Nicki Minaj is releasing 'Pink Friday 2'
Nicki Minaj is releasing 'Pink Friday 2'. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Twitter

By Kathryn Knight

Nicki Minaj brought only good vibes and good news to her timeline on Thursday, confirming the release date for her next album – Pink Friday 2 – and a tour!

Nicki Minaj has announced she's releasing her album at the end of the year, after pushing back the release date.

After having to delay the album she treated fans to its new release date; 17th November, so Barbz at least have something to look forward to.

Nicki said her 2023 album will be called 'Pink Friday 2' and she's promised fans 'will love this album'. If the bombshell release news wasn't enough to get fans hyped, Nicki also announced she's heading on tour(!) details of which will come later this year.

Doja Cat Announces 'The Scarlet Tour' After Returning With New Music

Here's what we know so far about Nicki's 2023 album...

What is Nicki Minaj's 2023 album called?

Nicki Minaj is coming back with new music
Nicki Minaj is coming back with new music. Picture: Getty

Nicki's upcoming album is called 'Pink Friday 2', a sequel to 'Pink Friday' which will be released within the same month her iconic EP was released in a whole 13 years ago.

'Pink Friday' was a generation-defining album when Nicki released the record on 22 November 2010 and included bangers like 'Super Bass', 'Blazin' and 'Here I Am'.

When is Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' album coming out?

Nicki Minaj's fifth album 'Pink Friday 2' will be released on 17th November 2023 after she had to push back the release date for reasons unknown. The album was originally meant to be released in October.

In her announcement post about the album's updated release date, the rap queen told her followers: "I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me.

"Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

Nicki Minaj attends the Met Gala

What's on the track list for 'Pink Friday 2'?

There's not yet a track list for 'Pink Friday 2' but Nicki's promised it's going to be a banger and as it's a follow-up to her 2010 record of the same name, fans naturally have high hopes.

As a reminder in the meantime, here's what was on the 'Pink Friday' track list all those years ago:

  • I'm The Best
  • Roman's Revenge (Ft. Eminem
  • Did It On'em
  • Right Thru Me
  • Fly (Ft. Rihanna)
  • Save Me
  • Moment 4 Life (Ft. Drake)
  • Check It Out by Nicki Minaj & will.i.am
  • Blazin' (Ft. Kanye West)
  • Here I Am
  • Dear Old Nicki
  • Your Love
  • Last Chance (Ft. Natasha Bedingfield)
  • Super Bass
  • Blow Ya Mind
  • Muny
  • Girls Fall Like Dominoes
  • Catch Me
  • Wave Ya Hand
  • Roman’s Revenge

