Who Is Rihanna’s Baby Daddy & Is She Married?

15 August 2023, 11:19

The lowdown on Rihanna's boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky
The lowdown on Rihanna's boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who is Rihanna married to? The lowdown on the singer’s boyfriend and who the father of her baby boy is.

Rihanna became a mum for the first time last year after welcoming her baby boy and she is now heavily rumoured to have given birth to her second child.

A source told MediaTakeOut that the Bajan songstress had welcomed a daughter - however, reps for the star are yet to confirm if this is actually true.

But who is Rihanna’s baby daddy and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents of two this year
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents of two this year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020. Picture: Alamy

Who is Rihanna’s baby daddy?

The father of Rihanna’s son is her long-term boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

After being friends for years, the pair began dating in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

They welcomed their first child together in May last year; a son named RZA, and Riri announced in February this year that she’s pregnant again!

Despite rumours that she’s welcomed a baby girl, we’re yet to hear any official word on this, but Riri and Rocky will become parents-of-two this year!

Rihanna's baby daddy is A$AP Rocky
Rihanna's baby daddy is A$AP Rocky. Picture: Alamy
A$AP Rocky is the father of Rihanna's child, RZA
A$AP Rocky is the father of Rihanna's child, RZA. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Who is Rihanna married to?

As far as we’re aware, Rihanna is not a married woman, despite reports claiming she and Rocky are ‘planning a wedding’.

The pair have never confirmed an engagement either, however, Rih understandably tends to keep her love life out of the limelight.

One thing’s for sure though, the A-listers are smitten with each other and Rocky even called Rihanna ‘the one’ and ‘the love of his life’ during an interview a few years back - and even shouted her out as his ‘wife’ during a performance earlier this year.

They teased a marriage in Rocky’s ‘D.M.B.’ music video last year, where he proposed to Rih via grillz and they went on to walk down the aisle - but they are yet to confirm if they’ve ever exchanged vows IRL.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been facing married rumours in recent months
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been facing married rumours in recent months. Picture: Getty

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

Chloe Burrows hinted that her sister Bridie could join a future series of Love Island

Chloe Burrows Teases Sister’s Appearance On Love Island

The lowdown on Drake and Kim Kardashian's dating rumours and alleged affair

The History Of Kim Kardashian And Drake: Did They Date & All The Rumoured Songs About Her

Nicholas galitzine

5 Facts On Nicholas Galitzine AKA Prince Henry In Red, White And Royal Blue

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Working On Her Next Album: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Inside Taylor Russell's link to Kylie Jenner

Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend Taylor Russell Has A ‘Secret Link’ To Kylie Jenner

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star