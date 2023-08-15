Who Is Rihanna’s Baby Daddy & Is She Married?

The lowdown on Rihanna's boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who is Rihanna married to? The lowdown on the singer’s boyfriend and who the father of her baby boy is.

Rihanna became a mum for the first time last year after welcoming her baby boy and she is now heavily rumoured to have given birth to her second child.

A source told MediaTakeOut that the Bajan songstress had welcomed a daughter - however, reps for the star are yet to confirm if this is actually true.

But who is Rihanna’s baby daddy and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents of two this year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020. Picture: Alamy

Who is Rihanna’s baby daddy?

The father of Rihanna’s son is her long-term boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

After being friends for years, the pair began dating in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

They welcomed their first child together in May last year; a son named RZA, and Riri announced in February this year that she’s pregnant again!

Despite rumours that she’s welcomed a baby girl, we’re yet to hear any official word on this, but Riri and Rocky will become parents-of-two this year!

Rihanna's baby daddy is A$AP Rocky. Picture: Alamy

A$AP Rocky is the father of Rihanna's child, RZA. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Who is Rihanna married to?

As far as we’re aware, Rihanna is not a married woman, despite reports claiming she and Rocky are ‘planning a wedding’.

The pair have never confirmed an engagement either, however, Rih understandably tends to keep her love life out of the limelight.

One thing’s for sure though, the A-listers are smitten with each other and Rocky even called Rihanna ‘the one’ and ‘the love of his life’ during an interview a few years back - and even shouted her out as his ‘wife’ during a performance earlier this year.

They teased a marriage in Rocky’s ‘D.M.B.’ music video last year, where he proposed to Rih via grillz and they went on to walk down the aisle - but they are yet to confirm if they’ve ever exchanged vows IRL.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been facing married rumours in recent months. Picture: Getty

