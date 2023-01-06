Rihanna Is ‘Planning To Tie The Knot’ With A$AP Rocky In Beach Wedding Next Month

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly have plans to get married in February. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna is reportedly planning to get married to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after welcoming their son last year.

Rihanna is said to be ready for marriage after she welcomed her first baby boy last year with her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Reports have now claimed that the ‘Lift Me Up’ singer is ‘planning’ to tie the knot in a beach wedding next month!

An insider told Heat Magazine that Riri is in the midst of planning the beach ceremony, which may apparently coincide with her birthday (February 20th).

Just weeks after sharing the first glimpse of her now-8-month-old son, the Fenty Beauty mogul is also said to be hoping to expand her family sooner rather than later.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May last year. Picture: Getty

The source said: “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either.

“Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience.

“It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”

The insider went on to claim that the A-list couple had ‘planned on getting married a while back’, adding: “But had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had fans convinced they tied the knot in his 'D.M.B' music video. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020. Picture: Getty

The outlet further shared that Rihanna is ‘aiming to be a mum to four kids by the time she’s 40’.

“She hopes to have a little girl this time around,” they added, “Maybe even twins if she’s really lucky.”

Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for over a decade but are thought to have started dating in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

They even sparked rumours that they secretly tied the knot after the ‘Goldie’ rap star released his ‘D.M.B’ music video in May last year, showing him proposing to his girlfriend via Grillz, where she said ‘I do’ before they walked down the aisle together.

