Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Married? D.M.B Music Video Proposal Has Us Convinced

6 May 2022, 14:41 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 14:52

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumours they secretly got married
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumours they secretly got married. Picture: @asaprocky/Instagram/YouTube
A$AP Rocky’s proposal to Rihanna in his D.M.B music video has sparked rumours that the pair have secretly got married IRL.

A$AP Rocky’s new music video starring his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna has sent fans into meltdown with theories they’ve secretly got married.

We’re still obsessing over the music video for the rapper’s new track ‘D.M.B’ (short for Dat’s My B**ch) after A$AP popped the question to Riri in the most iconic way - via a pair of grillz!

Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Yep - if you wanna skip to the good part, it’s around the three-minute mark where A$AP flashes his grillz which read ‘Marry me?’.

Just a few seconds later, we see a shot of Riri’s smiling, showing off her equally blingy grillz which read ‘I do’ (we’re still screaming, too!).

But are they married IRL? Here's what we know...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked marriage rumours
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked marriage rumours. Picture: @asaprocky/Instagram
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Getty

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

Riri and Rocky kiss in the music video during a wedding scene where A$AP looks dapper in a tux, while Riri is giving angel vibes in her stunning red veil and dress - of course, fuelling rumours they've tied the knot.

Rih makes numerous appearances throughout the video, which A$AP revealed was (understandably) inspired by his baby mama to-be.

Taking to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes shot of the music video, A$AP wrote: “PROUD 2 ANNOUNCE MY DIRECTORIAL DEBUT D.M.B. VIDEO OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED & $PECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE.”

It’s safe to say fans can’t stop speculating about whether the pair have actually tied the knot IRL or at the very least, got engaged.

The pair are currently expecting their first baby together as Riri is said to be due any day now!

Neither of the stars have confirmed whether they are husband and wife, but judging by fans' reactions to the music video, everyone has virtually invited themselves as guests to their wedding!

