Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

9 February 2022, 15:58

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding. Picture: Alamy

RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky confirmed they were expecting their first child together but are they married? Is there a secret wedding on the cards? Here’s what we know.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky made everyone smile with glee when they confirmed they were expecting their first baby together in the best way possible.

Walking through New York city, RiRi and the rapper were snapped in all their glory as she debuted her bare, pregnant belly from underneath a bright pink Chanel coat - so very Rihanna.

With the news of a baby on the way, especially after the couple have kept their romance so private, fans are curious to know whether Rihanna is married to A$AP Rocky. And if not so already, are they planning a secret wedding?

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Not ones to give away too many details about their relationship, the Fenty owner, who has a more than an impressive net worth, has now been rumoured to be planning a Barbados wedding.

Rihanna happily showed off her pregnant belly on Instagram following the news
Rihanna happily showed off her pregnant belly on Instagram following the news. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Here’s everything we know on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s marital status:

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

As far as we know, the 33 year old and her boyfriend aren’t husband and wife at the moment.

It’s believed RiRi and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, first began dating in 2020 following her split from entrepreneur Hassan Jameel. In an interview a year later, the Praise The Lord singer declared his love publicly calling her ‘The One’ in a magazine interview.

With a baby on the way, we can’t imagine a wedding is too far off the cards if that’s something they both want.

Rihanna has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky since 2020
Rihanna has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky since 2020. Picture: Alamy

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning a secret wedding?

Following a very exciting baby announcement, it wasn’t long before reports were suggesting RiRi and the rapper would be tying the knot.

Rumours suggest they will be heading to Barbados - where Rihanna is from - to marry this summer after the birth of their baby. It’s believed the pair are quite traditional and would love to become Mr and Mrs.

More News

See more More News

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Julia Fox spoke out

Julia Fox Admits That She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview
Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits

Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating

How Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her successful businesses and music careeer

Rihanna’s Net Worth: Is She A Billionaire?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star