Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding. Picture: Alamy

RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky confirmed they were expecting their first child together but are they married? Is there a secret wedding on the cards? Here’s what we know.

By Capital FM

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky made everyone smile with glee when they confirmed they were expecting their first baby together in the best way possible.

Walking through New York city, RiRi and the rapper were snapped in all their glory as she debuted her bare, pregnant belly from underneath a bright pink Chanel coat - so very Rihanna.

With the news of a baby on the way, especially after the couple have kept their romance so private, fans are curious to know whether Rihanna is married to A$AP Rocky. And if not so already, are they planning a secret wedding?

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Not ones to give away too many details about their relationship, the Fenty owner, who has a more than an impressive net worth, has now been rumoured to be planning a Barbados wedding.

Rihanna happily showed off her pregnant belly on Instagram following the news. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Here’s everything we know on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s marital status:

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

As far as we know, the 33 year old and her boyfriend aren’t husband and wife at the moment.

It’s believed RiRi and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, first began dating in 2020 following her split from entrepreneur Hassan Jameel. In an interview a year later, the Praise The Lord singer declared his love publicly calling her ‘The One’ in a magazine interview.

With a baby on the way, we can’t imagine a wedding is too far off the cards if that’s something they both want.

Rihanna has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky since 2020. Picture: Alamy

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning a secret wedding?

Following a very exciting baby announcement, it wasn’t long before reports were suggesting RiRi and the rapper would be tying the knot.

Rumours suggest they will be heading to Barbados - where Rihanna is from - to marry this summer after the birth of their baby. It’s believed the pair are quite traditional and would love to become Mr and Mrs.