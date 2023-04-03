All The Photos Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy That Will Melt Your Heart

Every time Rihanna's baby boy's photos had us in awe. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Rihanna welcomed her son in May last year and has treated fans to some seriously adorable photos and videos of him since.

Rihanna welcomed her first baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and he’s growing up so fast!

The ‘Lift Me Up’ songstress didn’t share any pictures of her son’s face until December last year, when he was seven months old, and has since treated fans to a series of too-cute snaps and videos.

Riri, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, is yet to reveal her son’s name just yet, but the adorable content has kept fans in awe nonetheless.

Let’s take a look at some of Rih and Rocky’s son’s cutest photos…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together. Picture: Getty

Rihanna’s baby boy sweetly interrupts her workout

Perhaps the cutest workout partner we’ve ever seen, Rih treated fans to an adorable glimpse of her son trying to delay her exercise for the day.

The ‘ANTI’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of her son watching TV and reacting with the cutest smiles as he sat on his mum’s knee and paused her workout.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she wrote while she could be seen in a Savage X Fenty sports set.

Rihanna shares son’s adorable reaction to not attending the Oscars

Rihanna shared her son's reaction to not attending the Oscars. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Our hearts were well and truly melted the day Riri shared a post of her son’s pouty face with tears in his eyes as he looked up out of his crib as she jokingly captioned the snap: “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

Pregnant Riri attended the Oscars with her rapper beau and, of course, her bump, leaving her little boy at home, and his adorable snap had everyone’s hearts melting.

She then shared the most wholesome clip of him watching the music video to ‘Lift Me Up’, which was nominated for an Oscar after being the soundtrack song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna poses in first pictures with baby boy and A$AP Rocky

Riri’s son well and truly stole the show for his first magazine cover as he and his parents posed for the cover of British Vogue in February.

He could be seen beaming in Rocky’s arms as the three of them walked across the beach for the cover shot.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker later shared more snaps from the shoot, including her adorable son wrapped in a blanket and red silk sheets as she posed alongside him.

Rihanna shares first video of her baby boy

Riri treated fans to the first glimpse of her beautiful baby boy in December last year.

Her son could be seen sitting in a car seat in the adorable TikTok as he giggled away whilst trying to grab the phone from his mama and we've been obsessed ever since!

