Rihanna Debuts ‘Lift Me Up’ Live In Incredible Oscars Performance

Rihanna's Oscars performance was incredible. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The return of Riri remains in full swing and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Rihanna sang ‘Lift Me Up’ live for the first time at the 2023 Oscars and she looked, and sounded, amazing.

‘Lift Me Up’ is the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which pays tribute to the film’s late star Chadwick Boseman and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

The award however went to ’Naatu Natuu’ from Indian movie RRR, after it was up against the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, and ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux.

Calvin Harris Reveals Why He Didn't Perform With Rihanna At The Super Bowl

Mid-way through her second pregnancy Rihanna glowed on the stage in a draping, bejewelled top and sparkling patterned trousers with a shimmering gold detail.

Rihanna performs 'Lift me up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

She wore long black gloves to complete the look and accessorised with a layered diamond necklace, a chunky gold bangle and a huge rock on her pinky finger.

As the owner of Fenty Beauty, obviously Riri’s makeup was on point too, opting for a natural glow to let her glam outfit take centre stage.

With a sweep of blush along her cheeks and natural lipstick to match, Rihanna stayed with the glistening vibe of her ensemble by adding shimmering eyeshadow and a subtle highlight on her nose and cheekbones, which we imagine was Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb.

Just a couple of hours earlier the expectant mum took her glow to the red carpet, arriving in a floor-length leather dress that let her bump take the spotlight in classic Riri style.

Rihanna wowed on the Oscars 95th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky backstage at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

The high-neck gown featured mesh panels on the stomach, arms and chest and had a sweeping train for full drama.

Rihanna styled her hair into a chic messy-bun, the kind we all dream of achieving, on top of her head to top off her sleek look.

Later on in the night Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were pictured backstage, looking as loved-up as always as he caressed her bump in yet another sensational outfit.

While Rihanna wore a turquoise satin gown with a draped velvet cape over her shoulders, A$AP looked stylish as always in a white, double-breasted tuxedo jacket.

