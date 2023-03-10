Exclusive

Calvin Harris Reveals Why He Didn't Perform With Rihanna At The Super Bowl

10 March 2023, 10:34

Calvin Harris on Rihanna's Super Bowl performance
Calvin Harris on Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Picture: station owned

The dJ had been the bookies favourite to make an appearance with the We Found Love singer...

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding joined Capital Breakfast following the release of their new collab, Miracle.

This is the third track the pair have worked on together, over a decade after their hit song, I Need Your Love.

Ellie Goulding Addresses Rumour She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

On the topic of collabs, Chris had to ask Calvin about the rumours that had circulated Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast
Calvin Harris joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Asking why he hadn't made an appearance, Chris said: “You were bookies favourite at the Super Bowl, didn’t fancy it?”

Responding, Calvin revealed he hadn't ever been asked: “Well obviously the offer didn’t come in... she played two songs that I produced. That was good enough for me.”

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding. Picture: Station owned

Despite being snubbed, Calvin then joked he would have felt awkward joining her on stage: "What would i be doing? I’d be miming playing a CDJ."

Continuing: "There’s places where i should not go and onstage with Rihanna at the Super Bowl is one of them places."

