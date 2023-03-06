Rihanna Shares Baby Boy's 'Reaction' To His Sibling Attending The Oscars

By Capital FM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy might just be the cutest kid ever?!

Rihanna posted a new photo of her baby son at the weekend, showing the tiny tot looking up from his cot adorably pouting with tears in his eyes, which the new mum joked was his reaction to finding out he's not going to the Oscars.

She captioned it: “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week,” adding: “Swipe for tb of my fat man.”

Riri also shared a short clip of the little one sat in her lap, with a laptop in front of him playing his mum’s music video for ‘Lift Me Up’, the soundtrack song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which he seemed very impressed by.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is performing at the Oscars on 13th March and is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for ‘Lift Me Up’.

Lady Gaga is also said to be performing after receiving a nomination for ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick.

Riri performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February where she revealed she’s pregnant for the second time.

When she posted the photos from her British Vogue interview to Instagram last month, Rihanna admitted she had no clue she was pregnant at the time.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are preparing to become parents for the second time. Picture: Getty

In the caption for one of the photos, Riri said: “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

The photoshoot was in December, weeks after Rihanna had accepted the Super Bowl slot too.

It’s not known how far along into her pregnancy the songstress is, but given she revealed the news in February she could be past the four-month mark now.

