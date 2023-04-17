Rihanna Drops Huge Hint About Whether She’s Expecting A Baby Boy Or Girl

Rihanna dropped a big clue about her baby's gender. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna dropped a clue about the gender of her unborn baby two months after announcing her second pregnancy.

Rihanna may have just dropped the biggest hint about whether she’s expecting a baby boy or a baby girl!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky and after welcoming a boy last year, has hinted that they’re now set to welcome a daughter.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Riri and her rapper boyfriend were spotted on a shopping trip in Los Angeles, where they could be seen checking out a pastel pink knitted romper, leading fans to believe a baby girl is on the way.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to welcome their second baby this year. Picture: Getty

However, fans were also quick to recall that Rih dropped a similar hint last year ahead of welcoming her son.

The Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted picking up a tiny orange ruffled dress on a shopping trip last year, so it’s likely the ‘Lift Me Up’ singer could just be enjoying a browse at baby clothes.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl halftime show performance, which marked her first return to the stage in over five years.

Rihanna's due date for her second baby is thought to be in summer 2023. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna welcomed her son in May 2022. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

She cradled her growing baby bump at the start of the performance and sent fans into meltdown immediately.

Rih and Rocky welcomed their baby boy - whose name is yet to be revealed - in May last year, and have since shared a series of adorable photos of the 11-month-old.

Of course, details on the superstar’s second baby are yet to be shared, but it is thought she’ll be expecting her little one in the summertime.

