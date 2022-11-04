Rihanna ‘In Talks To Headline Glastonbury For The First Time’ Amid Music Comeback

Rihanna is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury festival in 2023. Picture: Getty

Rihanna could be headlining Glastonbury festival after releasing her first solo song in six years.

Rihanna is said to be ‘in talks’ to headline Glastonbury for the very first time after making her music comeback.

The pop superstar released her first solo track in six years in October in the form of power ballad ‘Lift Me Up’ for the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is plunging straight back into her return to music.

Although Riri has been busy with her beauty, makeup and lingerie lines over the last six years, her music comeback has been highly-anticipated since she dropped her last album ‘ANTI’ in 2016.

Not to mention, Rihanna is gearing up to perform the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl in February next year, and is also heavily rumoured to be going on a stadium tour next year.

Rihanna's team have apparently been in touch with Glastonbury organisers. Picture: Getty

So, will Riri be adding Glastonbury to her rumoured touring locations?

This tabloid reported that the Savage X Fenty mogul’s team has been speaking to organisers Emily Eavis and dad Michael and she is keen to take to the stage in Somerset next summer.

An insider said: “Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her. She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up.

“Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family.”

Rihanna is said to be in talks to headline Glastonbury festival. Picture: Getty

Rihanna returned to music in October after six years. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's mentor Jay-Z has previously headlined Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

Riri haș previously spoken about taking to the Pyramid stage at Glasto, admitting she’d ‘love’ to do the festival.

“I’d love to play Glastonbury,” said Rihanna, “I have heard so many things about what happens there.”

“I love rock music. I love Kings of Leon and The Prodigy. I like the more traditional rock bands, too: Aerosmith and Bon Jovi. I could rock the stage at Glastonbury, no question,’ added Riri.

We think so, too!

