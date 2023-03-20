Is Taylor Swift Doing Glastonbury?

Is Taylor playing Glastonbury? Picture: Getty

Could Taylor Swift still be performing at Glastonbury? Here's everything we know about the star's potential plans to headline...

Taylor Swift has finally made her return to touring after a five-year hiatus, she's blowing audiences away with her performances on The Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 18.

Amidst the tour's incredible success, fans can't help but wonder if Taylor will soon be announcing her UK concert dates and if she will be appearing at Glastonbury.

The 33-year-old songstress was originally set to headline the iconic UK festival in 2019 before its cancellation due to COVID-19.

So will she get rebooked for Glastonbury for 2023 or 2024?

Taylor has started her 52-date tour. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift perform at Glastonbury 2023?

Although Glastonbury has some acts left to announce for its 2023 festival, it's widely assumed that Taylor will not be joining the line-up this year.

The full list of headline acts was unveiled in early March, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses joining Sir Elton john as the top-billing artists.

As Taylor was set to headline originally back in 2019, it's likely that if she was to return to Glastonbury it would be for the top spot on the Pyramid Stage.

Due to the pop star's Era Tour, there's not a gap in her US dates that would easily allow her to swing by Worthy Farm for the British festival, which will take place from June 21 - 25.

This doesn't mean she won't make an appearance in 2024...

Taylor was set to headline the fest in 2019. Picture: Getty

Taylor has many more legs of her tour to announce. Picture: Getty

Could Taylor headline Glastonbury in 2024?

As it's becoming less likely that Taylor will be performing at the 2023 festival, all eyes are turning to next year in the hopes of her long-promised appearance.

The 'Midnights' songstress has currently only announced the US leg of her Eras Tour and has teased but not confirmed more dates in Europe, Australia, South America and Asia.

As her sixth tour is set to be her biggest to date, she may be on the road well into next year but the tour could work around a potential headline slot at Glastobury in June 2024.

Taylor has briefly mentioned her global touring plans in the past, writing in her initial announcement post, "with international dates to be announced as soon as we can".

Fans have also been promised "presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced" show dates, so next year could be just as busy for the pop powerhouse!

