Rihanna Pictured On Rare Outing With Baby Boy As She Takes Son To Work With Her

Rihanna was pictured with her baby boy on a rare outing. Picture: Getty/Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna’s baby boy is getting more adorable by the day!

Rihanna has been keeping busy with her career while settling into motherhood and she was spotted out with her son on Thursday as he enjoyed a day out at work with his mama.

The ‘Lift Me Up’ songstress was seen in rare photos with her baby boy, as per this tabloid, as she cradled her son in her arms after running errands around Los Angeles.

The superstar, who is currently pregnant with her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was wrapped up in a purple oversized hoodie and fur coat as she cradled her 10-month-old in a pair of cosy blankets.

Riri was said to have been at a photo shoot that lasted from 7pm until 7am, according to TMZ, and arrived the same way she left - “with her sleeping child in her arms”.

Rihanna is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

The Fenty Beauty mogul was then seen leaving the shoot in a baseball cap as she prepared to head home with her little one.

Riri’s baby boy looked adorable in a tiny white hooded sweatshirt as her tot slept peacefully in her arms.

The ‘ANTI’ hitmaker welcomed her son in May 2022, but didn’t reveal photos of his face until December, sharing the cutest TikTok of him at the time.

Rihanna welcomed her baby boy in May 2022. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

She then announced her second pregnancy in the most iconic way as she made her return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Just before her performance began, Riri cradled her baby bump before going on to treat fans to a spectacular 13-minute performance including a medley of her biggest hits.

She has since shared family photos with Rocky and her little one for British Vogue and opened up about pregnancy a second time around while keeping fans in awe with her baby bump-embracing outfits.

