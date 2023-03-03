Glastonbury 2023 Line-Up Unveiled: Guns N' Roses, Lizzo, Aitch, Lil Nas X & More

The 2023 Glastonbury line-up has been announced. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Glastonbury have revealed its 2023 headliners among many other acts such as Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Becky Hill.

Glastonbury has released its acts for the iconic 2023 festival, completing their line-up of headliners with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses

They join the musical legend Sir Elton John, who was announced last year as the Pyramid Stage headliner on Sunday night – the performance will be his final show in the UK in his last-ever tour. Arctic Monkeys will top the bill on Friday and Guns N' Roses on Saturday.

Other acts have been confirmed with the legendary Glasto poster, the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Aitch, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, and many more will be performing.

The 2023 Glastonbury line-up has been announced. Picture: Glastonbury

The BRIT Rising Star Award winners FLO will take to the stage this year for the first time, and Cat Stevens and Blondie will both be playing the fan-dubbed "legend slots" – which have famously been occupied by some of music's biggest names over the festival's history.

Other artists include Becky Hill and Carly Jepson, Cat Burns – who blew up on TiikTok with 'go' – has also landed a coveted slot at the festival.

Lil Nas X is performing at 2023's Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Lana Del Rey has been announced. Picture: Getty

Lizzo is set to put on a big performance at Glasto. Picture: Getty

Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin are set to play, Rina Sawayama, CHVRCHES, Fred Again.., and Maggie Rogers in an eclectic and genre-merging line-up.

The festival will take place at Somerset's famous Worthy Farm from June 21 to June 25.

More acts for Glastonbury's 2023 festival are yet to be announced, we'll keep this page updated with the latest.

