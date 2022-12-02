Elton John Announced As First Glastonbury 2023 Headliner To Mark His Last Ever UK Show

Elton John is set to headline Glastonbury on the Sunday night in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Elton John will be taking to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury next year for his final UK show.

Sir Elton John has been confirmed as the first headline act at Glastonbury 2023.

The 75-year-old iconic star will be taking to the Pyramid Stage for the very first time on the Sunday night.

Rihanna ‘In Talks To Headline Glastonbury For The First Time’ Amid Music Comeback

To make it an extra special occasion, Elton’s performance at Glastonbury will also be his final UK show ever.

The festival appearance will mark the last UK show on his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, after delivering over 50 years of hits to the British public.

Elton John will be headlining Glastonbury Festival for the first time next year. Picture: Alamy

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022

In a statement, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer poured out his excitement for headlining the festival.

He said: “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

"Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

"I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional."

Two more headliners are still to be announced for Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Getty

Elton John's Glastonbury performance will mark his final UK show ever. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis shared her excitement for Elton being announced as the first headliner, saying in a statement: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"

Glastonbury 2023 will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25.

Two more headliners are still to be announced, with rumours swirling earlier this year that Rihanna could be making her Glastonbury debut next summer also.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital