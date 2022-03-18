Rihanna Just Dropped The Biggest Hint She’s Having A Baby Girl

Rihanna's recent shopping trip has fans thinking she's expecting a baby girl. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna fans are convinced the pregnant singer is expecting a baby girl following her recent outing.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January, revealing she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - and now fans are convinced she’s having a baby girl!

The Savage X Fenty founder has hinted at the gender of her baby after a recent shopping trip to US grocery store, Target.

During the shopping trip, Riri was spotted looking at baby clothes and onlookers saw her pick up a tiny orange ruffled dress, leading fans to think she’s expecting a girl.

Rihanna fans think she's pregnant with a baby girl. Picture: Getty

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the ‘Diamonds’ singer can be seen checking out the adorable vibrant dress which managed to catch her eye.

According to the publication, Rih also picked up an array of unisex onesies and baby socks.

Rihanna recently revealed she was in her third trimester, with fans theorising that she could be due in early summertime.

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is due to become a first-time mother this year. Picture: Getty

In keeping with her previous pregnancy outfits, the ‘Needed Me’ songstress rocked up to Target in none other than another iconic outfit.

This time she wore a sparkly faux leather mini skirt, a blue hoodie and purple metallic heels.

Riri is yet to confirm the gender of her baby, of course, but all that matters is that she welcomes a healthy bundle of joy!

