Rihanna Just Dropped The Biggest Hint She’s Having A Baby Girl

18 March 2022, 15:38

Rihanna's recent shopping trip has fans thinking she's expecting a baby girl
Rihanna's recent shopping trip has fans thinking she's expecting a baby girl. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna fans are convinced the pregnant singer is expecting a baby girl following her recent outing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January, revealing she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - and now fans are convinced she’s having a baby girl!

The Savage X Fenty founder has hinted at the gender of her baby after a recent shopping trip to US grocery store, Target.

During the shopping trip, Riri was spotted looking at baby clothes and onlookers saw her pick up a tiny orange ruffled dress, leading fans to think she’s expecting a girl.

Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

Rihanna fans think she's pregnant with a baby girl
In photos obtained by this tabloid, the ‘Diamonds’ singer can be seen checking out the adorable vibrant dress which managed to catch her eye.

According to the publication, Rih also picked up an array of unisex onesies and baby socks.

Rihanna recently revealed she was in her third trimester, with fans theorising that she could be due in early summertime.

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is due to become a first-time mother this year
In keeping with her previous pregnancy outfits, the ‘Needed Me’ songstress rocked up to Target in none other than another iconic outfit.

This time she wore a sparkly faux leather mini skirt, a blue hoodie and purple metallic heels.

Riri is yet to confirm the gender of her baby, of course, but all that matters is that she welcomes a healthy bundle of joy!

