Doja Cat Announces 'The Scarlet Tour' After Returning With New Music

23 June 2023, 16:14

Doja Cat is heading on tour
Doja Cat is heading on tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Doja Cat is officially back in our lives with new music and a tour!

Days after dropping new single ‘Attention’ Doja Cat has announced she’s heading on tour!

Called ‘The Scarlet Tour’, Doja is hitting the road with rappers Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat’s website only has US dates listed at the moment, but fans are already asking if she’ll drop anymore.

Doja Cat Is Commanding ‘Attention’ With New Musical Direction

Her string of shows will kick off on 31st October in San Francisco and will run until 13th December when she’ll perform in Chicago.

Doja Cat is back with new music and a tour
Doja Cat is back with new music and a tour. Picture: Getty

She’s also got stops planned in Las Vegas, Houston, Miami and more.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday 25th June and fans are encouraged to register via her site to gain a better chance at getting their hands on tickets.

The announcement comes just days after the 27-year-old dropped new song ‘Attention’, marking the start of her new era after branding her previous releases as ‘mediocre pop’ and her rap verses ‘mid and corny’.

Doja has been teasing the name of her upcoming album for months, firstly announcing it as ‘Hellmouth’ and later changing it to, ‘First Of All’.

Ice Spice is joining Doja Cat on tour
Ice Spice is joining Doja Cat on tour. Picture: Getty

Her next record is expected to drop later this year and after releasing her comeback track and music video, we can’t imagine she’ll take much longer to give us more new music.

While she’s stayed mostly tight-lipped about what we can expect, she did share a 19-song track list on Instagram Stories, later revealing to Dazed she’s written songs in the past few years that ‘need to come out.’

