Doja Cat Is Commanding ‘Attention’ With New Musical Direction

19 June 2023, 16:29

Doja Cat has entered a new era
Doja Cat has entered a new era. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Doja Cat has made an impact with the lead single from her upcoming album, here's why 'Attention' is making waves and those rap verses explained.

Doja Cat’s long-teased new era is finally here and she has certainly made a statement with ‘Attention’.

Fans have had quite the wait whilst the 27-year-old star has been honing in on her promised new sound, in recent months she's hinted at a full leap to rock and rap, and at times she even threatened to quit music altogether. However, fans are thankful she didn't as the new track has captured everyone’s attention.

Doja has kept people guessing and promised a new era boasting a different style, this comes after she branded her previous work as “mediocre pop” and her rap verses “mid and corny”.

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

The follow-up to her chart-topping 2021 album ‘Planet Her’ is already being hailed a success, with droves of fans taking to social media to discuss her musical pivot – one thing is certain, Doja has something to prove.

In the track, she references pulling out of The Weeknd’s tour following her tonsil surgery, calls out the commentary surrounding her appearance, and mentions rivalry within the music world.

Doja Cat releases new video

Doja Cat has pivoted her style with 'Attention'
Doja Cat has pivoted her style with 'Attention' . Picture: Getty

She sings in reference to her axed opening set for the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour: "My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’ / I could’ve been an opener, I redirect the bookin’.”

"Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s***," the star name-dropped Nicki Minaj, reclaiming the narrative that the two are rivals and hitting back at being pitted against each other.

Doja brushes off the criticism she has been subjected to in recent years, revealing that the "bad press good" despite having the media discussing the changes to her body and hair.

"Lost a lil' weight, but I ain't never lost a tushy / Lookin' good, but now my bald head match my," she sings in the song.

In April, the 'Say So' star claimed there would be "no more pop" as she announced that her fourth studio album, at the time she announced the project as ‘Hellmouth’ but has since been changed to the more cryptic title, ‘First Of All’.

Its not just Doja's verses that have been making waves; it's near-impossible to scroll through social media without coming across shots of the musician's striking music video.

'Attention' was directed by Tanu Muino and oozes 90s vibes and shows Doja strutting down a Los Angeles street whilst proving why she's making the move to rap-driven songs.

She sings to camera whilst dodging aggressive passers-by in clips that are currently dominating TikTok and Twitter.

Fans are endlessly praising her new direction, one user simply tweeted: "doja cat ate once again i’m sorry. [sic]"

"one thing about stanning doja cat, she might embarrass you on twitter but she will NEVER embarrass you with her music and artistry like give her her 10s [sic]," another wrote.

We can't wait to see what else Doja has in store for us with her hotly-anticipated fourth studio album, will she be leaning into rock, grunge and rap as much as she promises? Only time will tell...

