The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album ‘Hellmouth’: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Here are all the details on Doja Cat's new album 'Hellmouth' from when it's being released to who will feature on the project.

Doja Cat fans have been gearing up for the release of her fourth album, which she has now announced is called ‘Hellmouth’.

DC4 has been hotly-anticipated by fans after she released her third album ‘Planet Her’ back in 2021, which featured an array of hit tracks including ‘Woman’, ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘You Right’.

The songstress’ most recent single was her 2022 track ‘Vegas’ for the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler, and everyone has been eager to hear new bops from the superstar since.

As we await the release of ‘Hellmouth’, here are all the details we know so far including the tracklist and features to when it’s coming out…

When is Doja Cat’s ‘Hellmouth’ album coming out?

There’s yet to be an official release date for Doja’s new album just yet, but Variety previously reported that it’s expected to drop sometime in 2023.

So, hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for some new bops from the ‘Say So’ songstress!

Doja Cat confirmed her fourth album is titled 'Hellmouth'. Picture: Alamy

Doja Cat's fourth album will follow her 2021 project 'Planet Her'. Picture: Alamy

Is there a tracklist for Doja Cat’s new album ‘Hellmouth’?

Doja is yet to hint at a tracklist or give any indication of how long the album will be, however, judging from her past projects, we can assume the follow-up to ‘Planet Her’ will feature over 10 songs.

She previously spoke to Dazed about how she has songs she’s written in the past few years that “need to come out”, so we can expect a mix of music.

In terms of what genre the multifaceted star will lean more towards with her forthcoming album, Variety previously reported that it will feature more rap.

She told the publication: “I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it.

“I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun - getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there."

Doja Cat's fourth album is expected to drop in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Will Doja Cat collaborate with any artists on her fourth album?

As there’s no official tracklist as of yet, the featured artists - if any - are yet to be announced.

However, the ‘Juicy’ hitmaker has previously worked with an array of huge names over the years including SZA, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and Saweetie, so the world is quite literally her oyster!

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest on Doja’s fourth album.

