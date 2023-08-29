Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are fast becoming our new favourite celebrity couple. How long have they been dating and how did they meet?

It’s official, Harry Styles has a new girlfriend; everyone’s favourite pop icon is loved up with model and actress Taylor Russell who he’s been photographed with on a few occasions, looking super cute.

After Harry supported Taylor on the opening night of her play, The Effect, fans were heartbroken and happy all at the same time to see the ‘As It Was’ singer had found romance once again following his relationship with Olivia Wilde which came to an end in 2022 after two years.

Most recently, Harry and Taylor were pictured looking super cute as they walked hand-in-hand through central London in August. A clip of their swift stroll went viral on Twitter and fans were quick to comment how happy they looked even though the video was taken from metres away and only captured them from behind.

How long have Harry and Taylor been dating, how did they meet and what else do we know about their adorable relationship? Here’s everything you need to know about this new pairing.

Harry Styles performs at Coachella

Taylor Russell stars in the National Theatre&squot;s production of "The Effect"
Taylor Russell stars in the National Theatre's production of "The Effect". Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Russell Harry Styles’ girlfriend?

Taylor and Harry are officially dating it seems! It’s his first relationship since he and Olivia Wilde split at the end of last year following a two-year romance which saw the star divide his time between the US and the UK.

Harry is known for keeping his relationships out of the spotlight so it’s unlikely he’ll ever directly address this new romance, unless he pens some lyrics about their fling in potential new music.

Harry wrapped on Love on Tour earlier this summer, meaning he’s got more time to spend on his relationships including supporting Taylor in The Effect, the play she stars in the National Theatre in London. The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ was even seen supporting Taylor at her opening night of the show, where he introduced her to his pal James Corden.

Harry Styles is dating Taylor Russell
Harry Styles is dating Taylor Russell. Picture: Getty

How long have Harry and Taylor been dating?

It’s thought Harry and Taylor have been dating since June 2023, after they were first spotted together in London. She was later spotted at his Love on Tour concert in July in Vienna, where the actress danced the night away in the VIP section of the crowd according to TMZ.

Taylor’s believed to be a huge fan of Harry’s music too, so it’s no wonder he returned the favour by supporting her at the launch night of stage production The Effect in August.

How did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell meet?

It’s not known how Harry and Taylor met one another, but they were first pictured at the Venice Film Festival in 2022 when Harry was promoting Don’t Worry, Darling with then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

They were first spotted together in London in June so it’s not known when and how they were officially introduced. However, they apparently run in similar circles so this could have very much been a “through mutual pals” kinda situation.

