James Corden Spills On Friendship With Harry Styles On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

By Capital FM

James Corden has opened up on his friendship with Harry Styles, responding to fans’ questions about the ‘As It Was’ singer.

James Corden joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday morning as part of his week in London to host The Late Late Show.

During his chat with Roman, Sian and Sonny, James was quizzed on what Harry Styles is really like, as the showbiz pair have been close friends since Harry's One Direction days.

“We know youre best mates, you text each other all the time,” Sonny grilled. “There’s just a couple of texts [from fans] we want to get through.”

James Corden joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Sonny Jay grilled James Corden about Harry Styles. Picture: Global

“What does he smell like?” Sonny quizzed.

James responded: “Summer in a bowl.”

“You ever had potpourri?” Roman asked. “It’s like that.”

“Is he taller in person?” Sonny continued.

James Corden and Harry Styles have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

“He’s annoyingly tall, actually. You see him as being sort of slight, but he’s not,” James explained.

Sonny then cheekily asked for his phone number, to which James responded with a string of random numbers.

The Late Late Show with James Corden in London airs on Sky Comedy 10pm this week

