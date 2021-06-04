Inside Niall Horan And Harry Styles’ Friendship Which Is Stronger Than Ever 5 Years After Hiatus

Harry Styles and Niall Horan are still close friends. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Niall Horan and Harry Styles are always the supportive besties every bandmate needs.

Niall Horan and Harry Styles, like the rest of the four One Direction lads, have remained close friends since their international boyband days.

Each of the boys is now in the midst of hugely successful solo careers, but that hasn’t stopped them being incredibly supportive.

As well as publicly congratulating each other’s successes, they also occasionally share snippets from their boyband days, proving their friendships were strong from the start.

We’re taking a closer look at Niall and Harry’s friendship, and just a few of the times they melted our 1D hearts…

Niall and Harry found a shared love of similar songs during 1D

Niall and Harry discovered they had similar tastes in music during their time in the band, with Niall revealing they would constantly pass each other song recommendations.

After Zane Lowe noticed they’re fans of similar artists, Niall responded: “We’re both heavily into 70’s Rock and roll for sure. He’s more into the British end of things, I was probably more into the Eagles and that kind of stuff. He’s into that too."

It’s no wonder they’ve only made bangers since leaving the band!

The One Direction lads passed song recommendations around during their time in the band. Picture: PA

Ever the supportive bestie, Niall showed up for Harry at the BRITs 2020

At the 2020 BRIT Awards Niall admitted he only agreed to present an award so he could offer his pals Harry and Lewis Capaldi ‘a bit of moral support’.

Catching up with Capital's Sonny Jay, he said: “I was in rehearsals and they said do you want to present an award? I was like well the boys are up for awards, you know Harry and Lewis, so I’ll come for a bit of moral support.”

Lewis and Niall both performed on the night, and were both up for awards.

We have no choice but to stan.

Niall Horan showed up at the BRITs 2020 for Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty

The boys have a low-key catch-up in LA

In February 2021, 1D fans were sent wild when a very pixelated snap surfaced of what looked like Niall and Harry going for a hike.

Neither of their faces could be seen in the snap, but it certainly looked like the former bandmates.

Niall and Harry always support each other’s successes

After the 2021 Grammys, where Harry scooped best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Niall made it clear he was the ultimate proud bestie.

When Gucci shared a photo of Haz to congratulate the star, Niall left a sweet clapping emoji to show his support.

He also liked the post.

And it’s definitely not one-sided; Harry revealed his favourite Niall song on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in March 2020 after he released his second album ‘Heartbreak Weather’.

Ever the romantic, ‘Put A Little Love On Me’, was Harry’s immediate fave.

Niall reveals insight into how he and Harry spent downtime on tour

Niall has long had a passion for golf, but Harry also briefly did too.

In a chat with Today’s Golfer, Niall said they’d spend their days off from touring with 1D on the golf course.

“We played quite a bit together out on tour for a bit of downtime,” he said. “Harry Styles was a pretty keen player at the time and the golf course was somewhere to chill out for us.”

