Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown. Picture: PA / Amelia Woolley/Instagram

Amelia Woolley is the new girlfriend of One Direction star Niall Horan, but how long have they been dating?

Niall Horan, 26, sent One Direction fans into meltdown when it was revealed he has a new girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, 23.

The new couple are thought to have only just begun a relationship, but Directioners are already keen to know more about their love story.

Niall Horan 'Dating' Designer Shoe Buyer Amelia Woolley For Past Two Months

From how they met to how long they’ve been dating, here’s what we know so far about Niall and Amelia’s new romance…

Have Niall and Amelia made their relationship Instagram official?

Niall Horan appeared on girlfriend Amelia Woolley's Snapchat. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Snapchat

Niall and Amelia are yet to share a photo of one another on Instagram, aka the ultimate confirmation of a serious relationship, but Amelia has already posted the ‘Slow Hands’ singer on her Snapchat which is just as big of a statement.

In a black-and-white selfie uploaded to Amelia’s profile, the couple can be seen smiling at the camera as the fashion buyer holds a glass of wine in hand.

They were also seen with their arms around each other at a fourth of July party at the start of the month.

How long have Niall and Amelia been dating?

Niall and Amelia have been together for two months 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Lmspq2edKh — averell²⁸ (@GODBUS1) July 8, 2020

Niall and Amelia reportedly got to know each other before lockdown, but as restrictions eased in May and June and they were able to meet up more often they grew even closer.

When news of their romance emerged on MailOnline, it was reported they’d been dating for two months.

How did Niall and Amelia meet?

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley both live in London. Picture: PA

It’s not yet known how the pop star and the designer shoe expert met but, given that Amelia works for luxury footwear brand Nicholas Kirkwood, they may have met at an industry event or through mutual contacts.

Amelia recently moved to Kensington for her job, and Niall spent lockdown in his London apartment.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News