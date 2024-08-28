Harry Styles And Niall Horan Prove Friendship Never Ended At 'The Show' In Manchester

Niall and Harry's friendship is still going strong! Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles looked like Niall Horan's biggest fan!

Harry Styles has been everywhere at the moment, he's been spotted with Olivia Dean, Fred Again.., Florence Welch and Timothée Chalamet - HS4 is cooking and we are all on the edge of our seats while we wait for it.

Not long ago fans lost their minds when Harry and Louis Tomlinson were in the same room for the Euros final and now, Harry has been spotted fan-girling over Niall Horan at his concert in Manchester.

On Tuesday 27th August Harry was in the crowd at The Show on Tour at the Co-op arena in Manchester. (Keep scrolling to see him having the best time.)

Harry Styles was at Niall Horan's show in Manchester. Picture: Getty

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was seen passionately dancing along to Niall's hits like 'Stockholm Syndrome' and 'Heaven' and since then X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooded with clips of Harry looking euphoric at the show.

In 2024 its rare to see the One Direction boys in the same room since they all embarked on their solo careers after their indefinite hiatus in 2016.

But with every sighting of them supporting one another, or clip of them speaking highly of each other we feel that little bit closer to the reunion all 1D fans dream off.

And if you were wondering if Harry and Niall were still friends, let this be your answer!

Since leaving the band, they've both released three albums: Harry's albums are 'Harry Styles', 'Fine Line', and 'Harry's House', while Niall's are 'Flicker', 'Heartbreak Weather', and 'The Show'.

Fans are now on the edge of their seat awaiting Harry's fourth album which has apparently been confirmed by sources and teased by Harry's many appearances with other industry names.

Just days before his surprise concert sighting he was with singer-songwriter André 3000, as well as being out and about in London with composer and producer Yaffra.

