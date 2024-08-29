All The Clues Harry Styles' New Music Is Coming Soon

Every clue HS4 is in the works... Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

HS4 is cooking! Here are all the clues Harry Styles is gearing up to release new music.

Harry Styles is reportedly set to release his fourth album and with everything we've seen from Harry recently we are convinced HS4 is cooked, or at least cooking.

The former One Direction bandmate has found massive solo success after releasing his first three albums: 'Harry Styles', 'Fine Line', and 'Harry's House'.

His fourth album is highly-anticipated as it's been over two years since his last release and just over a year since his final Love On Tour show.

While we (im)patiently await new Harry music, we've curated a list of all the cues that HS4 is on its way.

Harry Styles performed at Coachella in 2022. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles reportedly back in the studio

HS4 speculation in 2024 mostly began on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many 'insider' accounts insisting it was on its way, they even claimed it would be out by the summer but as we near the Autumn that has been proved incorrect.

However Harry's fourth album was confirmed by an exclusive MailOnline source who said that Harry was back in the studio recording his next album. That was back in March 2024 and they didn't reveal much about the project but said it's going to be his most 'emotional' album yet. Get the tissues ready, guys!

Harry Styles sparks collab rumours with Olivia Dean

Not long after his shock split from Canadian actress and model Taylor Russell, Harry sparked dating rumours with neo-soul singer Olivia Dean when they were spotted in burger restaurant together in London.

Of course fans immediately assumed they were dating and a US insider told the tabloids that they've "known each other a while" and were "getting to know each other out of the spotlight".

But of course, the dating speculation has not been confirmed and it fuelled rumours that they could be working on music together. The source did also say "they have loads in common with their music taste", maybe even enough for collab...?

Olivia Dean on The Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles spends time with DJ and producer Fred again..

Within a week of being spotted with Olivia, Harry was pictured in London with Fred Again.., who is currently at the top of his game after just headlining Reading and Leeds festival as well as playing a secret set at Glastonbury.

After the picture of the unexpected duo was was shared on X fans flocked to the comments, with one person writing: “Not on my bingo card, as another said: “Collab of the century if they do something.”

Harry Styles pictured with Florence Welch amid HS4 rumours

Olivia, Fred and then Florence Welch (aka Florence and the Machine) - all within a fortnight of each other. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was seen watching a Fontaines D.C. gig at Electric Ballroom, dancing alongside Florence and the Machine’s leading lady and actors Timothée Chalamet and Cillian Murphy.

André 3000 shares picture with Harry Styles

While everyone was just about getting over seeing Harry with so many industry faves, singer-songwriter André 3000 shared a photo of him and Harry together sending the collab rumours into overdrive once again.

They looked like they were in the middle of an important conversation... perhaps talking about HS4.

Harry Styles has a night out with a music director and producer in London

Now, if you want to let the people know you've got an album cooking there's no better way to hint to it then to hang out with some musical geniuses.

That's just what Harry did in August, after being seen with loads of other big names, he was photographed with music director Pauli Lovejoy and producer, and composer YAFFRA.

After being famously private Harry has been everywhere, with everyone this summer so it feels like he's getting ready to embark on his next era... and we are soooo ready!

