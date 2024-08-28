Every Thing We Know About Harry Styles' Fourth Album - HS4 Release Date, Tracklist & More

28 August 2024, 17:33 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 17:39

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?
We're so ready for HS4! Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles’ fourth album is reportedly in the works! So while we all freak out about it here are all the details we have on HS4 so far.

It's been over two years since the release of 'Harry's House' so we are all itching for some new music from Harry Styles, and surely 2024 is the time?

Well, there’s been a lot of speculation that Harry is putting us out of the drought and is releasing an album like all the other major artists who have blessed us with projects this year, like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

And in March 2024 it was reported that he was officially back in the studio gearing up for HS4. So, is it done, when is it coming, and what’s on it? We’re here to answer all your burning questions.

Fans are convinced Harry Styles has an album coming in 2024
Fans are convinced Harry Styles has an album coming in 2024. Picture: Getty

When is Harry Styles releasing HS4?

There is no official release date yet for Harry’s fourth album as he hasn’t even officially announced its existence yet.

But claims that he was back in the studio recording his next album in March 2024 lead us to imagine we’ll hear about a release date within the next year.

And to put all the Harries at ease, it will come, even if didn’t get announced in the summer of 2024 like many gossip pages had predicted.

How do we know? Well he himself referenced a fourth album during Love on Tour. On stage in New Zealand, he spoke about his "songwriting process" and said: "We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl. Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe.”

Harry Styles was spotted watching a Premier League game after all the drama around his 'buzz cut'
Harry Styles was recently spotted watching a Premier League game after all the drama around his 'buzz cut'. Picture: Getty

What is the tracklist for HS4? What is HS4 called?

As Harry hasn’t announced the album yet, we sadly don’t know the tracks on the record or the album's title.

But bookmark this page as we’ll update it as soon as we know!

Who has collaborated on HS4?

Of course, with no tracklist and no announcement just yet, we don’t know exactly who Harry will of collaborated with on his album.

Plus his previous three albums have had no other artist features, so it’ll be a, welcomed, surprise if he includes them on this next album.

However, Harry has been fuelling collaboration rumours by hanging out with people in the industry all around London. So far he's been spotted with Olivia DeanFred Again..Florence Welch, Timothée Chalamet, André 3000, and producer Yaffra.

