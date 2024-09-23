Harry Styles' sister Gemma opens up about her struggle with depression and how he's supported her

Gemma Styles has shared her experience with depression. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Styles, Harry Styles' older sister, has spoken out about dealing with feeling "hollow and unworthy".

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of suicidal thoughts that some readers may find disturbing and/or triggering.

Harry Styles' older sister Gemma Styles has spoken candidly about her struggle with depression not long after becoming a first-time parent.

Gemma, 33, recently released her book Why Am I Like This? which, despite her being "fiercely private", she decided to write in a bid to help others who have also struggled with their mental health.

Speaking to The Mirror she said: "One of the things shown to have the most positive impact on people having suicidal thoughts or in the depths of depression is to share stories when you go, 'That happened to me. I felt like that, and I feel better now'."

Gemma has a podcast called 'Good Influence'. Picture: Getty

"I didn't actively want to die but I so badly wanted to opt out of what my life had become it boiled down to the same longing," she explained, after saying that she reached a place where she felt "hollow and unworthy".

The mum-of-one added that she is in a better place mentally at the moment but said: "In the back of my mind, sometimes I think that could happen to me again but I try not to dwell on it. I have come though it before and I could do it again."

Gemma and her partner Michal Miynowski welcomed their daughter in February this year, officially making Harry an uncle.

Before the release of her book, Gemma had spoken about how the 'As It Was' singer has been part of her support system.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she explained that her famous brother is always there to give her a "pep talk" when she needs it and although he is super busy he is an extremely hands on uncle.

She added that her mum Anne Twist is always there for "endless wisdom", explaining how the entire Styles family speaks openly about their mental health which she has found supportive throughout the years.

Harry said he thought therapy meant you were "broken". Picture: Getty

Harry has been extremely open about his own mental health struggles too, revealing in a 2022 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, that he had been in therapy for five years at that point.

Talking about his reluctance to start therapy he said: “I thought it meant that you were broken.”

"I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it," Harry added before saying that it finally allowed him to "open up rooms in himself" that he didn't know existed. Very 'Harry's House' coded.

"I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there's no way, I don think, to feel more alive than that," he said sincerely.

If you are struggling with suicidal ideation or mental health issues you can reach out to the Samaritans who have a 24/7 hotline, call them on 116 123.

