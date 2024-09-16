There’s Been An Update On Harry Styles And Olivia Dean's Friendship

16 September 2024, 11:55

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean have become good friends
Harry Styles and Olivia Dean have become good friends. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Styles and fellow musician Olivia Dean enjoyed a ‘perfect weekend’ together in Spain.

Harry Styles is always a hot topic, whether it’s his music, his fashion or his love life, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker it often in the headlines and, most recently, it’s his new friendship with singer Olivia Dean that’s been gaining attention online.

The talented stars were first spotted together earlier this summer at Five Guys and have since been seen hanging out on a few more occasions.

Most recently, they were seen at Spanish music festival Kalorama in Madrid, where they reportedly enjoyed watching Sam Smith perform.

Harry Styles attended a festival in Madrid with Olivia Dean
Harry Styles attended a festival in Madrid with Olivia Dean. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids, Harry was seen resting his head on Olivia’s shoulder during Sam’s performance of ‘I’m Not The Only One’ but headed off in the middle of their set.

An insider claimed: “Harry loves festivals and enjoyed his time with Olivia in Madrid. It was the perfect weekend after Olivia put on a stunning performance, and they both loved watching their favourite artists together.”

After they were first spotted in London together insiders revealed Harry and Olivia are close friends, but some fans reckon they’ve struck up a friendship amid rumours Harry’s back in the studio for #HS4.

Around the same time he was pictured with Olivia he was also seen hanging out with producer and DJ Fred again.., Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, André 3000 and producer Yaffra.

Olivia Dean has been hanging out with fellow musician Harry Styles
Olivia Dean has been hanging out with fellow musician Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

So, at the time of writing, it’s thought Harry and Olivia have simply become close friends and fans are hopeful they’ve been hitting the studio together.

Of course many have assumed their outings mean they're dating, however an insider told the US tabloids when they were first seen together: “Harry and Olivia have known each other for a while.

"They have loads in common with their music taste and are enjoying getting to know each other out of the spotlight. Harry loves nothing more than cycling and trying out new food spots in the capital and Olivia is a London girl so knows all the best places.”

