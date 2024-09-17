Harry Styles' "Cosmic" Fashion Encounter In London Goes Viral

17 September 2024, 11:21 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 14:21

Darrell has shared his random meeting with Harry Styles
Darrell has shared his random meeting with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

This man said he didn't even know who Harry Styles was...

Harry Styles has reminded us why we continue to stan him!

While Harry has been roaming around London this summer he's been spotted with celebs like Olivia Dean, Fred Again.. and Florence Welch but now probably the best encounter he's had in the capital has been revealed.

An Instagram user called Darnell Davis, who says he didn't even know who Harry was, has shared his story of meeting the former One Direction star in a post titled, 'STORY TIME: “A Pop Star Complimented My Fit”'.

Sharing proof of his interaction Darnell posted an adorable photo of him with Harry's arm around him.

Harry Styles told Darrell that he liked his fit
Harry Styles told Darrell that he liked his fit. Picture: Instagram

Darrell was dressed in a matching co-ord paired with some necklaces and a hat, and Harry approached him to say he liked his fit.

Under the picture the post read: "Every morning, I talk to God and my late mother—it’s my daily ritual. When I’m home in Miami Beach, I go to the ocean for these conversations, but here in London, with no beaches in sight, I head to one of the many beautiful parks. So, there I am, strolling through Regents Park, after my conversation with the universe, when this guy stops me.

"“I like your fit,” he says. Naturally, I reply, “Thanks, bro, you looking fly too!” Then we get to chatting, when suddenly, a woman approaches us and asks for a picture. I’m flattered (clearly, the fit was on point), but she points at my new friend and says, “No, I mean with him!”

"So, I take three photos of them, feeling like I’ve just been promoted to part-time photographer. Then a small crowd starts forming, all wanting pictures with this guy. I’m thinking, Okay, who is this dude!? So I lean over and whisper, “Who are you?”

"He grins and says, “I’m a singer.” Cool, I think. I ask, “What’s your name?”

"“Harry Styles.”"

Harry Styles at London Fashion Week
Harry Styles at London Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Now, here’s the funny part: I had absolutely no idea who he was. So I do a quick Google search, and not only do I find out he’s crazy famous, but he was born on February 1st—the same day as my mother. Talk about a cosmic twist!

"Moral of the story: Stay open to the universe, appreciate every encounter, and always be kind—you never know when you’re about to meet a global pop star (even if you don’t recognise him)."

What a wholesome interaction, even if we are hugely jealous of Darrell.

The comments back where just as adorable with users writing things like, "What a cute story!! The way he's smiling he must have really enjoyed your company" and "You’re never going to be the same again after meeting Harry Styles. And after listening to his songs!!! Universe".

Another wrote: "The way i see it, your mom’s love found its path to you through Harry! such a magical, sweet thing to happen. i’ve been saying for years he’s love in human form and this may just be the most undeniable proof!"

