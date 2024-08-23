Harry Styles Continues His Summer Of Fun With Florence Welch And Timothée Chalamet

23 August 2024, 14:44

Harry Styles was seen hanging with old friend Florence Welch
Harry Styles was seen hanging with old friend Florence Welch. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Styles is having all the fun while on a break from recording and touring.

Harry Styles has been papped with Olivia Dean, Fred again.. and now Florence Welch all in the space of a fortnight, as he enjoys some down time in London while fans patiently await more news on the HS4 rumours.

The ‘As It Was’ singer was seen watching a Fontaines D.C. gig at Electric Ballroom this week, dancing alongside Florence and the Machine’s leading lady and actors Timothée Chalamet and Cilian Murphy.

Florence’s outing with the One Direction star comes after she joined Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium for a surprise performance of their song ‘Florida!!!’ at the end of The Eras Tour.

After a snippet of Harry at the Fontaines D.C. gig went viral on X, fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

Harry Styles is on a well-deserved break from music
Harry Styles is on a well-deserved break from music. Picture: Getty

“This is insane!” Screamed one, as another said: “He keeps getting closer and closer to Miss Swift.”

One fan pointed out Harry and Florence ‘go way back’, sharing a throwback photo of the stars from what seems to be the 1D days, aka the good old days.

“Florence with my favs the last 2 days omg,” tweeted another, as someone else said: “Why is he everywhere but the damn studio.”

It’s true Harry’s been spotted out and about in London on multiple occasions in the last few weeks, his sighting with Olivia Dean and then Fred again.. fuelling fans’ hopes for his next album.

While Harry hasn’t confirmed HS4 is coming, his diehard fan base is adamant another record is on the way after he wrapped his worldwide tour ‘Harry’s House’ in July 2023.

And while we know he’s got many musical pals dotted around the world, his recent star-studded sightings have Harries more sure than ever he’s got some big collaborations lined up for the eventual next album.

In the meantime, he appears to be enjoying some relative normality before his schedule becomes jam-packed again.

