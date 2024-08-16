Harry Styles Fuels Hopes For Fourth Album As He's Seen With Fred Again..

Harry Styles was spotted with Fred again.. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Styles has been spotted with music producer and DJ Fred again.., in a musical crossover we never expected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles’ fourth album is said to be in the works at the moment, so fans are taking every outing the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer makes as a clue about his new music.

After he was pictured with rising star Olivia Dean earlier this week, Harry’s now been seen with another musician at the the top of their game, producer Fred again.., sending the anticipation about Harry’s next album into overdrive.

Harry and Fred were pictured out and about at a park in London, with a few other friends. Wearing red short shorts and a navy jacket the former One Direction singer and his unmistakable locks were no doubt spotted a mile off as he hung out with the group.

After the picture was shared on X, formerly Twitter, fans flocked to the comments, with one person writing: “Not on my bingo card, as another said: “Collab of the century if they do something.”

Harry Styles is said to be working on new music. Picture: Getty

“Second musician Harry is seen hanging out with in like a week, this is so good for my personal agenda,” said another.

“The unexpected duo I didn’t know I needed until now. Pls I love them both so much!!!”

It comes after Harry was pictured in the capital with ‘Messy’ singer Olivia Dean, in burger chain Five Guys no less.

An insider told the US tabloids they’ve been friends for some time: “Harry and Olivia have known each other for a while.

Harry out and about in London today with DJ Fred Again - August 16 (via @mustbeloveharry) pic.twitter.com/MhpC4bAAFZ — HSD ☀️ (@hsdaily) August 16, 2024

"They have loads in common with their music taste and are enjoying getting to know each other out of the spotlight. Harry loves nothing more than cycling and trying out new food spots in the capital and Olivia is a London girl so knows all the best places.”

After Harry’s been photographed with two musical sensations in the short space of a week it's given fans more hope than ever that #HS4 is on the way.

It’s been two years since Harry released his last album, ‘Harry’s House’ and a year since he finished Love on Tour, so the Harry drought is hitting hard.

‘Harry’s House’ went on to win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys after it included songs like ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, ‘Cinema’ and the No.1 track ‘As It Was’, which dominated the top spot for a whole month.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.