What's Really Going On With Harry Styles And Olivia Dean?

13 August 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 11:00

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean spark dating rumours
Harry Styles and Olivia Dean spark dating rumours. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

So, are Harry Styles and Olivia Dean dating?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has sparked brand-new dating rumours after he was spotted grabbing food with singer Olivia Dean in London following his shock split from Taylor Russell.

A fan photographed Olivia and Harry in the burger chain Five Guys and now of course fans have been sent spiralling, as they assume the two talented singers are now dating.

After news broke that Taylor and Harry and called it quits back in May, a source said that they'd experienced "a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart".

But three months after his public break up, is Harry actually dating someone new? Here are the rumours explained...

Fans wonder if Harry and Olivia are set to collab on new music
Fans wonder if Harry and Olivia are set to collab on new music. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles dating Olivia Dean?

Harry and Olivia were photographed in Five Guys on Saturday 10th August and according to the fan who spotted them, the 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' singer ordered a cookies and cream milkshake to accompany a burger.

Of course many have assumed this means they're now dating, however an insider told the US tabloids: “Harry and Olivia have known each other for a while.

"They have loads in common with their music taste and are enjoying getting to know each other out of the spotlight. Harry loves nothing more than cycling and trying out new food spots in the capital and Olivia is a London girl so knows all the best places.”

So, for all we know the pair, who are both based in London, are just good pals - we all need some of those don't we? However their sighting also adds fuel to another rumour.

Lots of fans hope their sighting hints to a music collaboration, as we know that Harry is working on his fourth solo album.

However on his past albums, 'Harry Styles', 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House', the former One Direction star has no collabs which makes some fans skeptical that he'll break his streak.

For those of you who don't know Olivia well, she's a neo-soul artist who recently performed on the Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury.

She has hugely successful songs like 'Dive' and 'The Hardest Part' and she received three BRIT Award nominations earlier this year for Best Pop Act, British Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Olivia Dean on The Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024
Olivia Dean on The Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

Neither of them have addressed the collab or dating rumours.

Harry famously stays quiet on affairs like this, however Olivia has a little bit more of an online presence so perhaps she'll fill fans in soon.

