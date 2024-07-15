Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Were Just In The Same Place And We’re Screaming

15 July 2024, 10:59

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen at the England vs Spain Euros 2024 final
Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen at the England vs Spain Euros 2024 final. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson being in the same place publicly for the first time in years may have mended our broken Euros hearts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen cheering on the England team on Sunday night as they played against Spain in the Euros finals.

One Direction fans’ hearts were made full again as they spotted Harry in the stands with James Corden and soon realised Harry’s bandmate Louis was just metres away.

Louis took to Instagram Stories to reveal he was also at the game, sharing a picture of the official match programme and a photo he took from the stands.

Someone in the VIP stands got a video of Harry celebrating England’s goal, showing him jumping up and down and hugging pal James Corden.

One Direction in 2015
One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

Formula One driver George Russell and pop star Ed Sheeran were also seen in the stands.

Over on X, fans couldn’t believe their eyes that Harry and Louis were in the same vicinity.

“Seeing Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson together in public was not on my 2024 bingo card,” commented one fan.

Someone else joked: “Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Lando Norris and George Russell are at the Euros. The four horsemen of the English group photo please.”

“Me when I see Harry and Louis in the same place,” wrote a third person alongside a throwback video of Harry on stage pretending to play a harmonica.

Ed Sheeran was pictured chatting to Louis in a VIP area behind the scenes, so no doubt he caught up with his former bandmate too.

