11 July 2021, 14:30
Neil Diamond classic ‘Sweet Caroline’ has become a football anthem, but why?
‘Sweet Caroline’ is fast becoming the song of summer 2021 thanks to England’s success at the EUROs 2020.
With every win comes either Atomic Kitten’s ‘Southgate You’re the One’ or Neil Diamond’s 'Sweet Caroline’, and tbh we’re enjoying every minute.
Even before England’s match against Denmark at the semi-finals, the whole of Wembley Stadium were belting out the song as the teams got ready to take to the pitch.
And after their success it was blasted again while 60,000 people and the England squad themselves sang along, jumping in the stands.
The reason football fans sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in particular stems from the song becoming a victory anthem for a Boston baseball team who played it during a match in the 1990s for a colleague who had named her baby Caroline.
It became their good luck tune which they played every week and teams across the pond began to adopt the ritual too.
‘Sweet Caroline’ was first linked to football teams over here when Arsenal played it after their 2017 FA Cup semi-final win.
The song’s also been adopted by Aston Villa, the England cricket team and even Tyson Fury.
Neil Diamond originally wrote the song in 1969 for his wife Marcia, but her name didn’t fit the tune.
He changed it to ‘Caroline’ after recalling seeing a photo of Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of US President John F Kennedy, in a magazine.
