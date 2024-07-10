James Corden Praises ‘Magnificent’ Sabrina Carpenter After Witnessing Her Rise To Fame

10 July 2024, 08:46

James Corden praised the 'magnificent' Sabrina Carpenter
James Corden praised the 'magnificent' Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

James Corden has had a front row seat in Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to fame, having first hosted her on The Late Late Show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Corden joined Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning to talk about his new play The Constituent, and Jordan, Chris and Kemi – who’s in for Sian – had a proper catch up with him, chatting about Capital’s Summertime Ball in June, where he was in the audience, and England making the Euro semi-finals.

Sabrina Carpenter was one of our Ballers this year, and TV presenter James was left in awe as he watched her performance, having had her on The Late Late Show when she was just starting out in her pop star career.

Reminiscing the UK’s biggest summer party, James said: “We had such a nice day!”

He recalled: “When I did the show (The Late Late Show) Meghan Trainor came on a bunch of times, I’m a big fan of hers, and my daughter Carey got to meet benson Boone, who she’s particular enamoured with. I’d never met him before, he was lovely.”

James Corden joined Capital Breakfast live
James Corden joined Capital Breakfast live. Picture: Global

James revealed how when Sabrina was at the start of her music career, she performed on his show, so to watch her at Capital’s Summertime Ball was a truly serendipitous moment.

He went on: “The biggest thing I thought when I was there, I don’t wanna be too deep about it… Sabrina Carpenter, right? She came on our show about 6 or 7 years ago and we did a little show we made for Snapchat.

“And she came back on the show a bunch of times and the last time she was on that show she was playing that song ‘because I liked a boy’, and I remember she’d been through all that stuff and I remember looking at her on the stage thinking, ‘I hope she’s gonna be ok, because she’s really lovely.’

“Then suddenly I was looking at her in this stadium full of people going crazy that she was there and I was like, 'ah she did it, she came through all of it and she did it!'”

James Corden was left in awe of Sabrina Carpenter at Capital's Summertime Ball
James Corden was left in awe of Sabrina Carpenter at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Alamy

James added: “… and with one of the best songs of the year, which she’s followed up with a better song! What she’s done, what she’s achieved I think it’s magnificent!”

The guys also spoke to James about the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, where he teased people ‘might find out’ about what went down on that fishing trip between Jason and Bryn.

He promised: “We’re gonna wrap up a lot of loose ends on Christmas Day.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

