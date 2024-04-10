Where Did Harry Styles Grow Up And Where Does He Live Now?

He's become an international star but where did Harry Styles grow up and where does he live now? Here's what we know.

Being in One Direction from such a young age and then touring the world for his solo music, Harry Styles has travelled all over the world. For lockdown he stayed isolated in his LA home and has lived between there and London ever since.

Recently, news broke that Harry's home town was searching for super fans to lead a tour around iconic Harry spots, including where he supposedly had his first kiss and the bakery he worked part-time in.

But where did the 'Adore You' singer grow up and when he's not on tour or filming for his next movie, where does he live now? Let's take a look...

Where did Harry Styles grow up?

Harry was born in Redditch in Worcestershire but moved to Holmes Chapel with both of his parents and his older sister Gemma when he was a little boy.

He attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and had a part-time job at a local bakery, named W. Mandeville Bakery, when he was 16. Thousands of fans travel to Holmes Chapel every year to get a glimpse of Harry's life pre-fame.

Where does Harry Styles live now?

Harry splits his time between the States and the UK. In 2020 he was isolating in LA, despite owning three homes in Hampstead, North London.

But since his split from Olivia Wilde, Harry has spent a lot of time in the UK and has been spotted riding on what we call 'Boris bikes' around the capital city, sometimes with his long-time industry friend James Corden. Harry is currently dating Canadian actress Taylor Russell who similarly splits her time between the States and London.

It seems Harry loves living in Hampstead as he even spent the morning of his 30th birthday going for a cold water swim in Hampstead Heath pond.

Proving his love for the North London area, in February 2020 he bought his third house on the road where he already owned two other houses. The first two properties are said to of cost him £12million and the third was £4.2million. According to reports, he’s planning to make the houses into one huge home which will be his UK base.

In an interview with GQ Harry revealed that he stores his clothes in a cryogenic vault which is guarded by 24-hour security! So it's no wonder he needs so much space.

He said: “It's basically like a giant refrigerator – a frozen vault – somewhere in London where I am not going to disclose.

“But the clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them.

“That's also what is more surreal for me. After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 looks for – he wore about six or seven – I was wondering where the others were and he was like, 'Don't worry, they are all under surveillance.' I was like, 'Oh, that's chic'.”

