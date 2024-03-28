Harry Styles And James Corden Party Until 4 AM For Footballer Declan Rice

Harry Styles and James Corden party in London until 4am. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

It’s no news that Harry Styles is a football fan, however, he was seen partying until the early hours with James Corden to celebrate footballer Declan Rice’s achievements.

Ex-One Directioner Harry Styles started the weekend early partying it up with fellow entertainer James Corden as well as several members of the Three Lions Squad including Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson and most importantly Declan Rice.

According to the tabloids, the group enjoyed a low-key party at the private members-only club, Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.

They partied all night until the early hours of 4am when they were seen leaving the venue. It seemed like it was a boys' night as Harry’s girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell was nowhere to be seen.

Harry Styles was seen partying it up with James Corden and Declan Rice. Picture: Getty

Reportedly, James was the one hosting the event to celebrate Declan’s 50th cap for England as well as the team's latest draw with Belgium at Wembley. According to the tabloid's sources, the group of men had a very relaxed and boozy night.

You might be thinking, ‘What a random gathering of celebrities’ however, James and Harry are notoriously big football fans.

James was a huge supporter of West Ham which was Declan’s old team. It’s been reported that the entertainment host was even consulted by Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, before appointing Frank Lampard as interim manager.

Harry Styles was spotted at the Luton Town v Manchester United game in February, 2024. Picture: Getty

Harry has also been spotted attending games, most recently at the Luton vs. Manchester United game in early February.

Football aside, his friendship with James has been no secret. The pair have built a close relationship spanning back to the very early days of One Direction.

James and Harry have been constantly papped hanging out with one another, just last year the pair were seen vacationing in Europe together.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, James revealed the difficulties he had when travelling with Harry due to his pescatarian diet.

Harry Styles and James Corden have been friends since the early days of One Direction. Picture: Getty

"I made this pact where I said, 'I am only gonna eat when you eat. I'm gonna work out when you work out and I'm gonna eat what you eat and I think it's gonna have a really positive impact on me," James stated on the show, before revealing he only lasted 36 hours.

James also told the radio host, "I just think Styles is so special as a human… Like there is someone who wants to embrace the world they're living in, to the absolute best that he can and you never ever feel like that."

