How To Get Hired As Harry Styles' Superfan In His Hometown

4 April 2024

Holmes Chapel are on the hunt for Harry Styles superfans
Holmes Chapel are on the hunt for Harry Styles superfans. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles' hometown is looking to hire superfans to lead a tour around iconic Harry spots in Holmes Chapel, where he grew up.

Calling all Harries, there is the perfect job opportunity waiting for you! The Holmes Chapel Partnership, a community group based in Harry Styles' hometown, is looking to hire Harry's superfans to lead a tour around all the star's iconic spots.

From the bakery he worked at before becoming a part of One Direction, to the Chinese restaurant he once took Taylor Swift to, this tour of where Harry was born and grew up is a huge deal for Harries all around the world.

In the last year more that 5000 fans have taken to the quiet village of Holmes Chapel to get a glimpse of Harry's life before fame. The Guardian have said that villagers ended up publishing a self-guided tour map last year for fans “risking life and limb” to visit the site of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's first kiss.

So to combat the influx of fans on a pop pilgrimage, the community has decided to launch its own official tour so that Harries can visit in a more orderly fashion.

They're looking to hire Harry's superfans as tour guides, here are all the details on how you can apply for the role...

Harry Styles' hometown are looking for his superfans
Harry Styles' hometown are looking for his superfans. Picture: Getty

How can I apply for the job of a tour guide in Harry Styles' hometown?

It's no joke, Harry's hometown is seriously looking for superfans to lead a tour which explores Harry's roots in the quaint village, Holmes Chapel.

The job is expected to be in such high demand that the town are organising an audition process rather than standard interviews. So, not only will you get to be in Harry's hometown you'll get a feel of what it was like for the star when he auditioned for X Factor.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership released a job advert on Facebook with details and a link to apply for the role. The job is open to Harries over the age of 16 and they've welcomed "more senior individuals" to apply, which makes sense since Directioners have been around since 2010.

Harry Styles visiting his hometown Holmes Chapel in 2012
Harry Styles visiting his hometown Holmes Chapel in 2012. Picture: Alamy

The tour includes some epic spots like the restaurant he once took Taylor Swift to, his former schools, the bakery he worked part-time in and most importantly, 'Harry's wall'.

'Harry's wall' is the name given to Twemlow Viaduct, an ordinary railway bridge, where Harry supposedly had his first kiss. In 2013 the 'As It Was' singer wrote his name on the bridge and since then fans from far and wide have come to scrawl their names next to their idols.

W.Mandeville bakery sign in Holmes Chapel Cheshire UK where Harry Styles used to work
W.Mandeville bakery sign in Holmes Chapel Cheshire UK where Harry Styles used to work. Picture: Alamy

All of the tourism that Harry's fans have brought into the town has been brilliant for business. For example, W Mandeville’s, the bakery he worked at - and mentioned in his X Factor audition - has seen an influx of custom over the years.

To honour their most famous ex-employee in front of their shop they have a cardboard cut out of him holding a white loaf, which has unsurprisingly become their best seller.

