Gemma Styles Shares Arrival Of Baby Daughter In Surprise Announcement

Gemma Styles is a podcaster and mental health ambassador. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is officially an uncle after his sister Gemma Styles welcomed a baby girl.

Gemma Styles, 33, has announced her and her long-term partner have become parents after the arrival of their new baby girl, who already has the coolest uncle in the world, none other than actual Harry Styles.

Confirming their daughter’s birth on Instagram, Gemma, 33, shared a couple of photos of her new family with her 10 million followers.

In the first picture, Gemma and her partner Michal stopped for a family photo during a woodland walk together, with their daughter – whose name they haven’t yet shared – strapped to her dad’s chest.

In the next snap, new mum Gemma can be seen holding her little one shortly after her arrival in hospital.

Gemma Styles has welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Gemma Syles/Instagram

She wrote in the caption: “Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family. ⁣I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

It didn’t take long for her fans and Harry’s fans to fill her comments with messages of congratulations.

Predicting what the lucky little girl will grow up to say, one follower replied: “My uncle is Harry Styles yeah.”

Another commented: “You having a baby was not on my 2024 bingo card BUT IM NOT COMPLAINING GIRRRRL.”

Gemma Styles and her partner Michal with their daughter. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram

“OMG ALL 1D SISTERS ARE HAVING KIDS !!! I FEEL SOO OLD,” said another, referring to Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s sisters who also recently became parents.

Gemma and her partner are thought to have been together since 2015, when younger brother Harry hilariously pointed out one of their first dates.

Harry Styles has become an uncle. Picture: Getty

“I’m sorry if I seem distracted. My sister's here on a date, and I'm trying to keep an eye on it,” he said during a One Direction concert at the time.

Despite being the older sister of one of the most famous singers on the planet, Gemma has carved out a career for herself as a podcaster, mental health ambassador and business owner; she has a sunglasses line called Gemma Styles Eye Wear.

