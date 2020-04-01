Exclusive

Harry Styles Is Trapped In The US During Lockdown & Missing His Family

Harry Styles is trapped across the pond during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles chatted to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast and revealed he got stuck on the wrong side of the pond during lockdown

Harry Styles revealed to Roman during his chat with us on Capital Breakfast he got himself stuck on the wrong side of the pond over in California during lockdown, leaving it too late to fly back to the UK and is missing his mum and sister!

WATCH: Harry Styles Talks The Importance Of Postponing His 2020 Tour

Harry Styles performing in the US. Picture: Getty

Speaking from LA, the 'Adore You' singer admitted: "I'm actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights."

"I'm really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it's for the best."

Harry has a house over in LA, splitting his time between there and his house in North London, but it seems he's been forced to stay in the one he didn't want during all this!

He isn't the only jet setting celeb to get stuck in the wrong place, with Dua Lipa telling Roman in their recent chat she and boyfriend Anwar are having to stay in a random Air B&B in London after her own place was flooded and the day they tried to fly back to the Hadid family household, Trump imposed flight restrictions!

The 26-year-old also touched on having to postpone his tour, due to kick off here in the UK, in Birmingham, this April, to 2021, but acknowledging there were 'more important' issues going on right now.

He said: "I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now."

"I'm really looking forward to it when it comes around. We'll be very ready by then."

May we say, um, absolutely SAME?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News