WATCH: Harry Styles Talks The Importance Of Postponing His 2020 Tour

Harry Styles has had to postpone dates for his Love On Tour tour, but has claimed it was the right thing to do, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many stars have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including Harry Styles, who has had to reschedule all of the dates on his Love On Tour tour.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, from his home in California, Harry said that, while it was disappointing, it was the right thing to do.

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now," said the 'Falling' singer, who later expressed his sympathy for those who were currently touring and had to cancel their performances.

"I think everybody understands - it's not like there's anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe.

"I have to do that for all of our crew, as well as the fans coming to the shows. I don't want to go to a show right now, if this is the thing," he continued to say.

Harry Styles has, unfortunately, had to postpone the dates of his Love On Tour tour, as he was originally supposed to be performing in the UK in April, and is now performing across England, Ireland and Scotland in March, 2021.

"I'm really looking forward to it when it comes around. It's going to be fun. I guess I'll be very ready," joked Harry.

Mabel was set to support her friend, Harry Styles, on tour as he performed in Australia and New Zealand, but won't be now, due to the current situation.

"We had so much fun last time, so when I was asked again, I was like 'Mate, what a dream," said Mabel, after she previously supported Harry Styles touring across the United Kingdom.

While Mabel was set to sing in Australia and New Zealand, in November and December, she said all she could do was "hope for the best," as she was excited to perform for her fans down under.