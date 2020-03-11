Will Harry Styles's 'Love On Tour' Be Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Everything You Need To Know

11 March 2020, 14:19

Harry Styles's Love On Tour 2020 kicks off in April
Harry Styles's Love On Tour 2020 kicks off in April. Picture: Getty Images/ Harry Styles Official Tour Image

** For official information on Harry Styles's tour please visit his website: https://hstyles.co.uk/tour*** Will Harry Styles's world tour go ahead amid the break out of Coronavirus, will it be cancelled, postponed, and what will happen to your tickets?

Harry Styles is due to kick off his world tour, 'Love On Tour' in the UK this April, but as news breaks every day of stars cancelling and postponing live shows, will the 'Adore You' singer's tour be cancelled or postponed over Coronavirus fear, or will it go ahead?!

Here's what fans have been talking about in the wake of events being cancelled, and all the ways you can stay up to date with the latest information to keep in the loop.

Harry Styles Set To Build '£30 Million Super-Mansion' After Buying Neighbour’s House

Currently, there has been no announcement that any of Harry's shows have been changed or cancelled- with the 26-year-old most recently telling Australian host, Smallzy, he's in the process of putting together the the set design, outfits and merch for the tour.

As well as continuing to work on the tour, it was confirmed Mabel would be supporting him on the Australian leg, so all in all, there are few signs of it being cancelled as of yet.

As Coronavirus spreads around the world in various countries, both governments and artists, labels and management are meeting on a daily to try and decide what to do to limit the spread of it, with music festivals and concerts being moved and cancelled daily.

Most recently, Coachella was rescheduled from April to October, and Glastonbury organisers have said they are closely monitoring the situation as June rolls ever close.

Fans are understandably worried the shows will be cancelled as global events are limited, cancelled and postponed in response to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, and have been taking to Twitter to ask/react to the possibility of them not being able to see their favourite artist perform.

Harry Styles fans wonder if his tour will be cancelled
Harry Styles fans wonder if his tour will be cancelled. Picture: Twitter

Mabel, BTS, Stormzy and Miley Cyrus are just a few names who have had to cancel shows as the virus spreads evermore rapidly, and there are updates every day, but as for now, there has been no news specifically on Harry's tour.

The best way to stay up to date with the latest information about Harry's tour is to stay up to date with his socials and his official website- as that will be the first place to be updated with any kind of information.

** For official information on Harry Styles's tour please visit his website: https://hstyles.co.uk/tour***

