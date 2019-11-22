Harry Styles UK Venue, Dates & Ticket Information For European & American 'Love On Tour 2020'

22 November 2019, 10:20

Harry Styles's announced UK dates on his 2020 tour
Harry Styles's announced UK dates on his 2020 tour. Picture: Insatgram @HarryStyles/PA

Harry Styles's announced 2020 tour dates in the UK, Europe & America, and you can get your tickets right now!

Harry Styles has announced his 2020 European and North American tour dates, which includes two nights at London's O2, and arena shows in Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and Ireland, as well as all over Europe, kicking off in April next year.

Tickets to Harry's 'Love On Tour' 2020 are on sale now and you can get them here!

Everything We Want From Harry Styles's Second Album 'Fine Line'

Fans noticed he announced the tour on National Day Of Kindness, a running theme with Harry who often uses the slogan 'Treat People With Kindness', which they're praising as a sweet touch.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are now on general sale (as of Friday 22 November), so head over to the ticket page ASAP because we all know how fast these are going to go!

View this post on Instagram

LOVE ON TOUR 2020.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Dates and venues

15 April, Birmingham Arena

17 April, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

22 April, London O2 Arena

23 April, London O2 Arena

25 April, Manchester Arena

26 April, Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena

Harry initially announced he was going on tour in a FaceTime interview with Roman, Vick & Sonny on Capital Breakfast, and released the details in a series of Instagram posts, revealing the name is 'Love On Tour' and he'll be hitting the UK in April of next year.

The 'Lights Up' singer is releasing his second solo album, 'Fine Line', on 13 December 2019, so a spring tour in 2020 makes perfect sense – but not before the star hits Capital's Jingle Bell Ball stage on Saturday 7 December!

The former 1D star will kick off the tour in Birmingham and the UK, before heading across to Europe, North America and Mexico, making the tour seven months long in total.

The 25-year-old has announced King Princess as his support act, an singer-songwriter signed to Mark Ronson's record label, best known for her track '1950'- a song made even more famous when Mr. Styles tweeted the lyrics from the song back in March 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks Orlando

A post shared by mr queen (@kingprincess69) on

For the American leg of the tour, Harry has announced Jenny Lewis and Koffee as support acts, which will see them perform all over the USA before heading to Mexico for the final dates in October.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  9. 9
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  11. 11
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  12. 12
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  13. 13
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  16. 16
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  17. 17
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  18. 18
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  25. 25
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  26. 26
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  27. 27
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  30. 30
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  36. 36
    Without You
    Westlife
    itunes
  37. 37
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  39. 39
    Beautiful Ghosts
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Shawn and Camila seated together at the 2019 AMAs

Camila & Shawn Seated By Taylor Swift As She's Given Green Light To Perform Her Music At The 2019 AMA's

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles gets his inspiration from 'sadness and sex'

Harry Styles’ New Album 'Fine Line' Is ‘Inspired By Sadness And Sex’

Harry Styles

The girls are apparently avoiding the showers in I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity’s Female Stars Including Nadine Coyle And Jacqueline Jossa ‘Refusing To Shower In Bikinis’

I'm A Celebrity

Gabby and Myles called it quits earlier this year.

Love Island’s Gabby Allen Hits Out At ‘Lying,’ ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend & I’m A Celebrity Star Myles Stephenson

TV & Film

Kristen Stewart spoke about her character's sexuality in Charlie's Angels

WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay

TV & Film

Elsa Pataky spoke out about Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Shades Miley Cyrus Saying Liam ‘Deserves Much Better’ Than 'Slide Away' Singer

Miley Cyrus