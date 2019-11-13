Who Is King Princess? Meet Harry Styles’ Support Act Joining Him On European Tour

King Princess is supporting Harry Styles on his European tour. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/Instagram

King Princess has just been announced as the support act for Harry Styles’ European tour.

King Princess, 20, will be joining Harry Styles on his 2020 tour when it lands in Europe.

The former One Direction singer announced European and North American tour dates, with his dates in the UK including London’s O2 over two days.

Harry will be joined by King Princess, a rising star signed to Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Records.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer songwriter…

Who is King Princess?

King Princess is a singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was born in Brooklyn, New York.

Her real name is Mikaela Straus, but she chose her stage name to be King Princess after her friend called her it for years during a time she “wasn’t fully formed into her genderqueer”, which she explained to Vanity Fair.

The singer’s dad was a sound engineer, Oliver Straus, so she grew up watching work in a recording studio first-hand.

The star is currently in the midst of her headliner tour, and she’ll be coming to the UK in April 2020.

What songs does King Princess have?

King Princess released her debut album ‘Cheap Queen’ this year, and it included tracks such as ‘Tough on Myself’, ‘Useless phrases’ and ‘Ain’t Together’.

In 2018 she released a string of singles including ’1950’, which we know Harry Styles is a fan of after tweeting the lyrics.

Her debut EP ‘Make My Bed’ came out last June.

Who has King Princess collaborated with?

King Princess is no stranger to collaborations, having teamed up with Mark Ronson for ‘Pieces of Us’ in June this year as part of his fifth record.

She’s also worked with Fiona Apple for a cover of ‘I Know’.

