Harry Styles ‘Buys Neighbour’s House’ Following Stalker Ordeal

Harry reportedly wants to feel 'safer'. Picture: pa

Harry Styles just reportedly bought his neighbour’s house.

Harry Styles has splashed out on a second property next to his own £3million home in a bid to feel safer.

The ‘Lights Up’ singer is apparently keen to ramp up his security after being stalked by a homeless man over the course of three months.

A source reportedly told a tabloid: “Rather than be driven out of his home, he has taken steps to feel super-safe.”

Harry was left feeling ‘unsafe’ when Pablo Tarazaga-Orero slept outside his home, posted notes and money through his letterbox and even followed him to his local pub.

He was spared jail but sentenced to a 12-month community order including 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

The ordeal began shortly after Harry bought the man some food from a vegan cafe and offered him money for a hotel as he ‘felt sorry for’ him.

When giving evidence in court last month, Harry said: “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence; I first became aware of him in March. I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold.

“I pulled up in my car next to the bus stop and offered him some money so he could get a hotel or some food.”

He added: “He told me that he couldn't accept the money for religious reasons. I asked him if he needed any food, he asked for some edamame beans.

“I stopped at a vegan cafe, I bought two sandwiches, two salads, two muffins all heated then took them to Pablo.

“I passed him the bag of food through the car window at which point he asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat with him.

“I told him I was on my way to work. I found it a little odd. His facial expression made me feel a little uneasy. It was like a smirk. Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home.”

