WATCH: Harry Styles Responds To Questions About 'Watermelon Sugar'

31 October 2019, 07:32

After writing a cryptic post on Twitter, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp quizzed Harry Styles on what 'Watermelon Sugar' is all about.

Finally, Harry Styles has been active on social media, once more. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. He's even learned stan language. We couldn't be prouder.

The 'Lights Up' singer wrote to his 33.6 million Twitter followers, saying "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run," on 23 October 2019.

> What To Expect From Harry Styles Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live

When Harry joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on FaceTime - and discussed exactly why he wasn't cast in Disney's upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid - Ro attempted to do the fans a solid, by asking exactly what 'Watermelon Sugar' is.

"You'll have to wait and find out," joked the 25-year-old pop star. I may have shed a tear. Who knows?

View this post on Instagram

moooooooooorning m8 xx

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

Harry Styles also admitted that he may be touring next year, which was one of the reasons as to why he couldn't play the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, yet no official plans have been made yet.

> Listen To Harry Styles On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp With Our App!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  8. 8
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  10. 10
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    Harleys In Hawaii artwork
    Harleys In Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  13. 13
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  20. 20
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Good as Hell (Remix) (feat.Ariana Grande)
    Lizzo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  26. 26
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  27. 27
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  28. 28
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)
    Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  32. 32
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  33. 33
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  35. 35
    hot girl bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  36. 36
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  37. 37
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  40. 40
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
