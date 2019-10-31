WATCH: Harry Styles Responds To Questions About 'Watermelon Sugar'

After writing a cryptic post on Twitter, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp quizzed Harry Styles on what 'Watermelon Sugar' is all about.

Finally, Harry Styles has been active on social media, once more. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. He's even learned stan language. We couldn't be prouder.

The 'Lights Up' singer wrote to his 33.6 million Twitter followers, saying "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run," on 23 October 2019.

Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 22, 2019

When Harry joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on FaceTime - and discussed exactly why he wasn't cast in Disney's upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid - Ro attempted to do the fans a solid, by asking exactly what 'Watermelon Sugar' is.

"You'll have to wait and find out," joked the 25-year-old pop star. I may have shed a tear. Who knows?

Harry Styles also admitted that he may be touring next year, which was one of the reasons as to why he couldn't play the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, yet no official plans have been made yet.

