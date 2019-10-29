Exclusive

WATCH: Harry Styles Explains Why He Isn't Playing Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid

29 October 2019, 14:34

Harry Styles has explained why he turned down the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming Little Mermaid despite meeting with the film's director in an interview with Capital Breakfast.

Harry Styles has revealed to us why he won't be playing Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid live action remake, admitting that although he met with the show's director, it wasn't meant to be.

Harry Styles Album: Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Chatting on FaceTime to Roman, Vick & Sonny for Capital Breakfast in a seriously fluffy dressing gown, the Dunkirk actor explained:

"I had a meeting with Rob Marshall the director, who is the most wonderful man, he's great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn't... it's going to be an amazing film."

Harry Styles reveals why he won't be playing Prince Eric in Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid
Harry Styles reveals why he won't be playing Prince Eric in Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid. Picture: Disney's Little Mermaid/ Global

News that the 25-year-old was in talks to play the Disney Prince was trending on Twitter recently, as fans all over the world got seriously excited at the prospect of having the former 1D star back on the big screen, and in a role they've long since thought was made for him.

Alas, we won't see him in a billowing shirt singing by the sea anytime soon, but we have Haz's new music (which we're absolutely loving so far) to keep us occupied, as he gears up for the release for his upcoming second album.

The 'Sign Of The Times' is yet to give us a title for the record so far, so has been nicknamed by fans, 'HS2.'

To say fans are excited to have their favourite artist back in the public eye and chatting about things they've been begging for answers to for a while, is an understatement.

They've taken to our Twitter page to express how happy they are to have Haz back and gear up to hear the whole interview, with one fan writing: "How am I gonna survive the whole interview if I can't even handle this clip."

Another wrote, "I got goosebumps while watching this ngl."

Harry chatted about a whole lot more, so make sure you tune in to Capital Breakfast with Roman, Vick & Sonny on Thursday 29th October to hear the full interview with the 'Lights Up' singer from 6am!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

