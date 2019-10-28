What To Expect From Harry Styles Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL. Picture: PA/ Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles is on double duty for Saturday Night Live, meaning he will both perform music, host and appear in the comedy sketches on the US show.

Harry Styles is on 'double duty' for Saturday Night Live, meaning he's one of the lucky few who is asked to both perform and host the show, appearing in many of the sketches the cast come up with, proving once again what a multi-talented artist he is!

One Direction Fans Showed Love To Harry Styles During A Louis Tomlinson Meet & Greet

Here's how you can catch the star's stint on the show and what to expect from Haz's coveted slot on the infamous show.

Harry will be on SNL on Saturday 16th November, where he'll perform a variety of his music, likely his released track Lights Up, for the first time live, with the potential for him to perform another new track from his upcoming second album- although it will remain top secret until the show!

The show's usual format is to have one celebrity musical guest, and one on hosting duties.

It's not all that common a star is invited to both host and perform on the iconic comedy show, but stars who can prove their worth in front of the camera are invited into the writing room to rehearse and get stuck into sketches they'll perform live, as well as their own music.

The week before Harry, Chance the Rapper was also on double duty- performing classics including Ultralight Beam and Handsome with Megan Thee Stallion.

This isn't the first time Haz has stepped onto the live stage in New York, having appeared back in 2017 to perform 'Sign Of The Times' and remind people how funny he is, acting in a sketch as Mick Jagger, and a Civil War soldier.

Before that, he appeared on the show back in 2015 as part of One Direction, where they performed 'Night Changes' and appeared in a hilarious sketch with Paul Rudd about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

SNL upload performances, sketches and monologues to their YouTube channel and social media accounts, so the good news is you can catch pretty much all of Harry's SNL action just after it happens!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News