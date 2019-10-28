What To Expect From Harry Styles Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live

28 October 2019, 14:58

Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL
Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL. Picture: PA/ Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles is on double duty for Saturday Night Live, meaning he will both perform music, host and appear in the comedy sketches on the US show.

Harry Styles is on 'double duty' for Saturday Night Live, meaning he's one of the lucky few who is asked to both perform and host the show, appearing in many of the sketches the cast come up with, proving once again what a multi-talented artist he is!

One Direction Fans Showed Love To Harry Styles During A Louis Tomlinson Meet & Greet

Here's how you can catch the star's stint on the show and what to expect from Haz's coveted slot on the infamous show.

View this post on Instagram

SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Harry will be on SNL on Saturday 16th November, where he'll perform a variety of his music, likely his released track Lights Up, for the first time live, with the potential for him to perform another new track from his upcoming second album- although it will remain top secret until the show!

The show's usual format is to have one celebrity musical guest, and one on hosting duties.

It's not all that common a star is invited to both host and perform on the iconic comedy show, but stars who can prove their worth in front of the camera are invited into the writing room to rehearse and get stuck into sketches they'll perform live, as well as their own music.

The week before Harry, Chance the Rapper was also on double duty- performing classics including Ultralight Beam and Handsome with Megan Thee Stallion.

This isn't the first time Haz has stepped onto the live stage in New York, having appeared back in 2017 to perform 'Sign Of The Times' and remind people how funny he is, acting in a sketch as Mick Jagger, and a Civil War soldier.

Before that, he appeared on the show back in 2015 as part of One Direction, where they performed 'Night Changes' and appeared in a hilarious sketch with Paul Rudd about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

SNL upload performances, sketches and monologues to their YouTube channel and social media accounts, so the good news is you can catch pretty much all of Harry's SNL action just after it happens!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  8. 8
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  10. 10
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    Harleys In Hawaii artwork
    Harleys In Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  13. 13
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  20. 20
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Good as Hell (Remix) (feat.Ariana Grande)
    Lizzo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  26. 26
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  27. 27
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  28. 28
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)
    Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  32. 32
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  33. 33
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  35. 35
    hot girl bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  36. 36
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  37. 37
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  40. 40
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Justin Bieber wants to release a new album before Christmas

Justin Bieber Has Promised Fans A New Album If He Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber

Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

Makeup lovers are recreating this controversial Instagram filter for Halloween

The Halloween Makeup Inspired By Controversial Instagram Filter – How To Recreate 'Holy Bucks'

News

Dani Dyer has addressed I'm A Celeb rumours

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Olson was heartbroken to leave X Factor: Celebrity

X Factor: Celebrity Star Olivia Olson Speaks Out After Emotional Exit From The Live Shows - ‘Simon Cowell Said I Could Win This’

Events