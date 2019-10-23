Harry Styles' ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Tweet Has Fans Convinced His Next Single Is Coming Soon

Harry Styles hinted at the name of his next single. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has just dropped ‘Lights Up’ and it looks like he’s already set to drop the next single from his second album.

Harry Styles’ second album is soon to be released, over two years after he dropped his self-titled debut album, and in the run up to its release it seems he’s preparing to drop the next single already.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Harry cryptically tweeted a reference to one of his 2017 singles and stans reckon he’s just revealed the name of his next track.

Harry Styles Is Loving Your Videos Of Parents Dancing To 'Lights Up'

“Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run,” he wrote to his 33.5 million followers.

In 2017 Harry dropped ‘Kiwi’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ could be the follow-up to this huge tune.

Harry Styles will soon be releasing his second album. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to respond to Harry’s tweet with their theories, with many hoping he’ll release the single in the coming days.

“If you went hard to Kiwi, imagine you to Watermelon Sugar! I can’t wait,” replied one follower, as another said: “We will miss kiwi but we’re so ready for our new queen.”

“I AM : SCREAMING,” tweeted a third, as a fourth responded: “Harry Styles why you do that to me I just woke up are we kidding? [sic]”

Harry is known to tease his fans before dropping new music, writing the word ‘do’ in a tweet days before dropping ‘Lights Up’.

When he finally released the tune it all made sense, as he sings in the chorus “Do you know who you are?” – words which were seen on posters all over the world in the days leading up to its release.

Fans instantly knew Harry was behind the posters, as the TPWK (Treat People With Kindness) slogan was on each one.

Harry has used this phrase as a slogan for his merchandise since his first solo tour across 2017 and 2018.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News