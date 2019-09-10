Harry Styles's Tweeted A Fan & Everyone Thinks It's A Clue About His Second Album

10 September 2019, 11:03

Harry Styles replies to fan and everyone thinks it's a clue
Harry Styles replies to fan and everyone thinks it's a clue. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Harry Styles replied to a fan in what's a very rare Twitter interaction for the singer, so fans think his message must be a clue to his upcoming second album.

Harry Styles has got fans shook by replying to someone on Twitter- a rarity for the 'Sign Of The Times' singer, and has got everyone wondering if his message is a cryptic clue to his upcoming second album.

Harry Styles Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘Prince Eric’ Role In The Little Mermaid Remake

In an act of true reverse psychology, a fan took part in a Twitter trend where you say it would 'suck' if something happened, causing it to happen, writing: "No offen[c]e but @Harry_Styles tweeting me would actually suck", with the singer simply replying, "Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Now, to the untrained eye, this just looks like a friendly hello, but to fans, the 13 y's could very likely be a subtle clue that his album will be dropping on the 13th September.

Many would call this a reach, but singers from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus love to tease fans with clue, hiding them in music videos, messages, emojis, you name it.

A pop star with music to drop soon can be so incredibly cryptic that a lot of the time it's hard to even spot it (unless, of course, you stan).

Fans took to Twitter with the same theory, writing "so harry tweeted “Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy” which has 13 ys means hs2 drops 13th september" and "what if harry styles put 13 y's at the end of "hey" bc he's dropping new music on the 13th of sept--THIS FRIDAY!!"

We know he's wrapped the album up, we know it's coming soon and he's already shot music videos for at least some of it, and we know that it sounds nothing like his first one, so really, all that's left is a title and release date.

So, everyone, keep your eyes, ears, and everything peeled, because if any hints are going to be dropped by the star, this is the prime time, okayyyyyyyy?!

